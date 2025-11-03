Priyanka Chahar Choudhary becomes Ektaa Kapoor’s new Naagin in season 7: ‘Truly going down in hiss-tory…’

Back in 2022, when TV Czarina Ektaa Kapoor entered the Bigg Boss 16 house as a guest, she offered contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia a role in her film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 . The filmmaker also stated that she really liked another housemate, who she will cast as the next Naagin in season 7. Many netizens hoped she was talking about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Well, these wishes came true when Ektaa introduced fans to Priyanka as the lead star of Naagin 7 on Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode last night, on Bigg Boss 19 . During the episode, Priyanka revealed how she bagged Naagin through Bigg Boss 16 .

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared, “I still remember the moment on Bigg Boss 16 when Ekta ma'am said she found her next Naagin and to have her keep that promise and choose me for this legacy is truly an honour.” She went on to add, “I've always believed that some roles demand an actor to be more than a character they challenge your strength, your range, and your spirit and this one is exactly that for me. Taking charge of the Naagin universe is a huge responsibility, and I will do everything in my power to uphold it. To be revealed as Naagin in front of Salman sir and millions of viewers feels nothing short of destiny's plan. I'm super grateful for being trusted with this throne and for getting a story that's truly going down in hiss-tory as pure serpentainment.”

Well, netizens are divided about Priyanka’s casting as the new Naagin. Fans are obviously delighted. For instance, one internet user shared, “Thank God last year I didn't watch nagin because of tejaswi but this time would definitely watch for Priyanka 🔥❤️,” whereas another excited fan gushed, “Indeed a dream come true 😍.” However, there are some netizens who are not convinced with this casting. One such social media user claimed, “Sabse worst nagin😭,” whereas another netizen stated, “I won't watch Naagin again this time if Priyanka is not changed.”

After watching Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead role in the past, what are your thoughts on the new Naagin?