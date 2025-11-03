Naagin 7: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Naagin avatar fails to impress, internet wonders what's happened to her face

Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is set to step into the mystical world of serpents and supernatural drama with the upcoming Naagin 7. Her look was unveiled during Bigg Boss 19 on Sunday, but the reveal didn’t quite impress the internet. Many social media users criticised her outfit and jewellery for being too over the top, while some even went as far as to call it the worst look in the Naagin franchise so far. Colors channel posted a video of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Naagin for season 7 on Instagram.

Priyanka is the new Naagin

On Sunday, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Priyanka was officially unveiled as the new face of Naagin 7. Priyanka emerged as one of the three finalists of Bigg Boss 16.

Talking about the announcement, Priyanka said, “I still remember the moment on Bigg Boss 16 when Ekta ma’am said she found her next Naagin, and to have her keep that promise and choose me for this legacy is truly an honour. I’ve always believed that some roles demand more than just performance; they test your strength, range, and spirit. Naagin is exactly that for me.”

She added, “To be revealed as Naagin in front of Salman sir and millions of viewers feels nothing short of destiny’s plan. I’m super grateful to COLORS and Balaji Telefilms for trusting me with this throne — and for giving me a story that’s going down in hiss-tory as pure serpentainment!”

Colors channel posted a video of Priyanka as Naagin for season 7 with a caption, “Kehte hain ki agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai! (If you really desire someone, the entire universe strategises to help you meet them)."

"Wo Aa Gai Hai! (She is here)," the caption added. In the video, Priyanka is seen in a golden ensemble featuring a gathered skirt with a thigh-high slit paired with a matching bralette adorned with golden fringes.

Internet reacts

And the internet was not impressed with the first look. Several social media users felt the jewellery was too over the top and criticised the outfit, while others speculated whether the actor had undergone cosmetic enhancements.

One wrote, “From a purely neutral POV, this is the worst look of Naagin so far...And i probably shouldn't say this, but she's really ruined her face with Botox.. that natural, innocent charm is completely gone.”

“Bro this is the worst naagin look and tbh priyanka’s face is not at all suitable for a naagin. Acting we will see in some time but looks are zero,” one wrote, with another shared, “Priyanka can be good in other roles but not every one is suitable for this role.”

“I don't know whats wrong with these actresses. Who gives them advice to go for fillers etc. they are so so so pretty without it,” one commented. Another shared, “I don’t get why she got filler in her cheeks. she had the perfect face.”

“I think she’ll make a good Naagin (look-wise). But I was not so pleasantly surprised with the botox and fillers on her face. Why ruin a pretty face,” one wrote. Another shared, “Worst costume and jewellery ever."

One requested, “Please change her look”, with one writing, “Everything is perfect but need to change the outfit.” “Seriously #EktaKapoor, where’s the real #Naagin7 vibe we fell for?,” one wondered.

There was a section of social media users who defended the actor, writing, “What’s up with you guys? Why are you hating her for no reason? Atleast wait for the episode how she acts???”

“She is finally getting what was due... She is best.. a girl with golden heart and dedication for work deserves every best thing. Being said for non work to become lead of #Naagin7.. It was all difficult but we did it,” wrote another.

About Naagin

Naagin is one of Indian television’s most popular supernatural fantasy franchises. It is backed by Ektaa Kapoor. The series follows the tale of shape-shifting serpents (icchadhari naagins) who can transform into humans and are often driven by revenge or the duty to safeguard the mystical naagmani.

Since its premiere in 2015, Naagin has emerged as a massive television hit, spawning several seasons with fresh storylines and new leads over the years. The franchise has featured popular actors such as Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, and Tejasswi Prakash, among others. Following the success of Naagin 6, which aired between 2022 and 2023, the much-anticipated Naagin 7 is expected to hit screens later this year.