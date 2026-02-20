Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's ‘cringe’ dialogue delivery in Naagin 7 monologue irks internet: 'Ruined the Naagin legacy'
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary faced criticism for her recent performance in Naagin 7. Viewers described her dialogue delivery as cringe-worthy.
Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is back on television as the lead in Naagin 7, produced by Ektaa Kapoor. While fans initially couldn’t stop gushing over her acting chops and her look as the naagin, a recent monologue scene from the show has disappointed the internet, with many calling out Priyanka for her “pathetic” dialogue delivery.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's monologue disappoints internet
A scene from Naagin 7 recently surfaced online in which Priyanka, in her naagin form, is seen hitting a corrupt police officer while listing his mistakes. However, the monologue failed to impress viewers, who went on to troll the actor for her dialogue delivery.
A Reddit user wrote, “Wapis aa jao (come back) Mouni Roy & Adaa Khan. On a serious note, the problem is that Mouni & Adaa have set the standard so high that it becomes difficult to match their aura, grace, and acting.” Another commented, “Looks like primary school children doing an assembly speech.” One user wrote, “God, unbearable. She is so bad. Idk who’s watching this season.”
Another said, “They ruined the Naagin legacy, dude. Like w*f was this.” A further comment read, “Oh my God. Cringe Pro Max. The dialogue delivery is sh*t. The jhatkas.”
However, some fans came out in Priyanka’s defence. One wrote, “Bhai, they need to write better. PCC is working fine, but she can do better.” Another commented, “I’m defending PCC because all the other naagins have done multiple acting projects. For PCC, she’s still in her early learning stage. If the directors mentor her properly, she’ll deliver better.”
About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Naagin 7
Priyanka rose to fame with her performance in Udaariyaan and became a household name after her stint on Bigg Boss 16. Her bold personality won her widespread admiration, and despite not winning the show, she was praised by Salman Khan.
Post Bigg Boss, the actor featured in several music videos and the web series Dus June Kii Raat, which also starred Tusshar Kapoor. She returned to television after a two-year break with Naagin 7.
The show is the seventh season of one of Indian television’s longest-running franchises. It follows a shape-shifting naagin who sets out to save the world while avenging her family’s murder, all while facing a dragon, the main antagonist this season. The series also stars Namik Paul and Kanika Mann in key roles and is available to stream on JioHotstar.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
