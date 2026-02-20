Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's ‘cringe’ dialogue delivery in Naagin 7 monologue irks internet: 'Ruined the Naagin legacy'

A scene from Naagin 7 recently surfaced online in which Priyanka, in her naagin form, is seen hitting a corrupt police officer while listing his mistakes. However, the monologue failed to impress viewers, who went on to troll the actor for her dialogue delivery.

Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is back on television as the lead in Naagin 7, produced by Ektaa Kapoor . While fans initially couldn’t stop gushing over her acting chops and her look as the naagin, a recent monologue scene from the show has disappointed the internet, with many calling out Priyanka for her “pathetic” dialogue delivery.

A Reddit user wrote, “Wapis aa jao (come back) Mouni Roy & Adaa Khan. On a serious note, the problem is that Mouni & Adaa have set the standard so high that it becomes difficult to match their aura, grace, and acting.” Another commented, “Looks like primary school children doing an assembly speech.” One user wrote, “God, unbearable. She is so bad. Idk who’s watching this season.”

Another said, “They ruined the Naagin legacy, dude. Like w*f was this.” A further comment read, “Oh my God. Cringe Pro Max. The dialogue delivery is sh*t. The jhatkas.”

However, some fans came out in Priyanka’s defence. One wrote, “Bhai, they need to write better. PCC is working fine, but she can do better.” Another commented, “I’m defending PCC because all the other naagins have done multiple acting projects. For PCC, she’s still in her early learning stage. If the directors mentor her properly, she’ll deliver better.”

About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Naagin 7 Priyanka rose to fame with her performance in Udaariyaan and became a household name after her stint on Bigg Boss 16. Her bold personality won her widespread admiration, and despite not winning the show, she was praised by Salman Khan.

Post Bigg Boss, the actor featured in several music videos and the web series Dus June Kii Raat, which also starred Tusshar Kapoor. She returned to television after a two-year break with Naagin 7.

The show is the seventh season of one of Indian television’s longest-running franchises. It follows a shape-shifting naagin who sets out to save the world while avenging her family’s murder, all while facing a dragon, the main antagonist this season. The series also stars Namik Paul and Kanika Mann in key roles and is available to stream on JioHotstar.