Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali reunite for Heer Ranjha after Laila Majnu success, Ektaa Kapoor to produce; filming begins soon

The success of Laila Majnu, after its re-release last year, has paved the way for its makers to join hands once again and adapt another timeless classic romance - Heer Ranjha. Filmmaker brothers Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali have joined hands once again for Heer Ranjha, a film produced by Ektaa Kapoor. Heer Ranjha will be directed by Sajid Ali, presented by Imtiaz Ali, and produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

Imtiaz Ali, Ektaa Kapoor bring Heer Ranjha to screen Set to be directed by Sajid Ali, Heer Ranjha will serve as the second chapter of the beloved Laila Majnu franchise, carrying forward its deep connection with the audience, the makers said, as per a statement.

The makers said the film will be “Rooted in classic romance yet shaped for today's time, Heer Ranjha reimagines love for a new generation, promising a poetic and emotionally immersive cinematic experience. The title reveal has already sparked strong excitement among fans of the Laila Majnu franchise.”

Shooting for the film is expected to commence soon. Details about the cast have not yet been shared.

The makers also shared a short clip on Valentine's Day, marking the film's announcement. "Some Love stories never die... From Laila Majnu to Heer Ranjha - The Love Legacy Continues," the caption read.