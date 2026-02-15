Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali reunite for Heer Ranjha after Laila Majnu success, Ektaa Kapoor to produce; filming begins soon
Set to be directed by Sajid Ali, Heer Ranjha serves as the second chapter of the beloved Laila Majnu franchise.
The success of Laila Majnu, after its re-release last year, has paved the way for its makers to join hands once again and adapt another timeless classic romance - Heer Ranjha. Filmmaker brothers Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali have joined hands once again for Heer Ranjha, a film produced by Ektaa Kapoor.
Imtiaz Ali, Ektaa Kapoor bring Heer Ranjha to screen
Set to be directed by Sajid Ali, Heer Ranjha will serve as the second chapter of the beloved Laila Majnu franchise, carrying forward its deep connection with the audience, the makers said, as per a statement.
The makers said the film will be “Rooted in classic romance yet shaped for today's time, Heer Ranjha reimagines love for a new generation, promising a poetic and emotionally immersive cinematic experience. The title reveal has already sparked strong excitement among fans of the Laila Majnu franchise.”
Shooting for the film is expected to commence soon. Details about the cast have not yet been shared.
The makers also shared a short clip on Valentine's Day, marking the film's announcement. "Some Love stories never die... From Laila Majnu to Heer Ranjha - The Love Legacy Continues," the caption read.
Ektaa Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali on Heer Ranjha
Speaking about the announcement, Ektaa Kapoor said, "Imtiaz and Sajid have the rare ability to capture love with honesty and depth. While Laila Majnu found its audience over time and became a cult classic! Heer Ranjha is a love story that aims to transcend time and emotions. We hope to touch audiences across the Indian diaspora and beyond, with our storytelling."
Presenter Imtiaz Ali added, "Heer Ranjha has its own world and rhythm -- it speaks the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal. Collaborating with Ektaa again feels like a natural continuation of a shared emotional language."
About Laila Majnu
Laila Majnu, directed by Sajid, starred Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. When the film first released in 2018, it was a box office failure, earning just ₹3 crore at the box office. However, over the years, it developed a cult fan base. Eventually, the film was re-released in 2025, when it earned an additional ₹11 crore, finally breaking even and emerging as a box office success. The makers hope that Heer Ranjha will carry forward that momentum.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.