Ektaa Kapoor's Icchadhari Dragon twist in Naagin 7 leaves fans unimpressed; Reddit calls it ‘real animal park’

Filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor has been keeping audiences glued to their screens every weekend with her supernatural fantasy drama Naagin 7. The latest twist in the show is the introduction of a new character — the Icchadhari (shape-shifting) Dragon, played by Kanika Mann . While fans had been eagerly waiting for the dragon’s entry as the main antagonist, it seems the concept hasn’t quite impressed them, with many expressing their disappointment online.

One of the comments read, “Yeah lol. No animals in Ekta's universe can remain normal. And it doesn't even make sense.” Another wrote, “Ekta is just collecting icchadhari animals like Pokémon, isn’t she?” Another commented, “This is the exact reason I’m not watching it because wtf are dragons doing in a naagin world? It doesn’t make sense. Shapeshifting snakes were fine, but why tf would there be shapeshifting dragons? She's doing it for trolls and memes atp.” Another comment read, “The real animal park.” Another wrote, “Guess she figured that AI dragons aren't really exciting or practical, so she turned it into a human!”

Ektaa had already announced that season seven would be all about Naagin vs Dragon. The announcement video showed an intense face-off between the Naagin and the dragon, leaving fans hooked.

About Naagin 7 Naagin is one of Indian television's most popular supernatural fantasy franchises. The franchise began with Mouni Roy leading the show for two seasons. Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani took over in season 3, followed by Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin in season 4, Surbhi Chandna in season 5, and Tejasswi Prakash in season 6.

Season 7 stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul in the lead roles, along with Alice Kaushik, Beena Banerjee, Vibhuti Thakur, Sahil Uppal and others in key roles. The show tells the tale of a shape-shifting Naagin who is set to avenge the death of her family while saving the world at the same time.

The show has been the talk of the town since its release. It has been topping the TRP charts, reportedly scoring a 2.4 rating and leaving Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi behind.