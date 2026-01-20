Naagin 7’s dragon face off scene backfires, internet slams Ektaa Kapoor show over excessive AI use: ‘Stop it’

In the latest episode of Naagin 7, viewers were treated to a dramatic sequence featuring Naagin, portrayed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, locking horns with a dragon. While the confrontation was meant to be a visual spectacle, it failed to land as expected. Naagin 7 went on air on the small screen on December 27.

Several viewers took to social media to express their disappointment, slamming the makers for the excessive use of AI and visual effects, with many arguing that it ended up weakening the impact of the scene rather than enhancing it.

Naagin 7 dragon face-off draws flak Viewers accused the makers of relying heavily on AI to generate the sequence. In the scene, the dragon is shown breathing fire at Naagin, who retaliates with her powers and hurls a trident at the creature. The battle then shifts to the river, where the face-off continues, ultimately ending with Naagin defeating the dragon.

One social media user wrote, “I was wrong abt #Naagin7 Writers, cuz wtf? Extensive AI, less ss for PCC becoming Naagin, hyped up dragon fight ended in 2mins, cartoon villain, zero arc for ML. Rushed & totally lost. Actors are breaking their back hard carrying the show.”

“@EktaaRKapoor why your creative team is ruining Naagin 7. Dragon and Naagin fight scene was trash and random. The only reason of watching the season is main leads #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #NamikPaul. Story is interesting but vfx and screenplay are not,” wrote another.

“The episode was good overall but too much AI ruined the impact The Naagin vs Dragon fight felt fake n the main villain was defeated way too quickly. The story feels rushed n the execution doesn’t match the writers vision,” one wrote.