Naagin 7’s dragon face off scene backfires, internet slams Ektaa Kapoor show over excessive AI use: ‘Stop it’
Several Naagin 7 viewers took to social media to express their disappointment over the season, slamming the makers for the excessive use of AI.
In the latest episode of Naagin 7, viewers were treated to a dramatic sequence featuring Naagin, portrayed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, locking horns with a dragon. While the confrontation was meant to be a visual spectacle, it failed to land as expected.
Several viewers took to social media to express their disappointment, slamming the makers for the excessive use of AI and visual effects, with many arguing that it ended up weakening the impact of the scene rather than enhancing it.
Naagin 7 dragon face-off draws flak
Viewers accused the makers of relying heavily on AI to generate the sequence. In the scene, the dragon is shown breathing fire at Naagin, who retaliates with her powers and hurls a trident at the creature. The battle then shifts to the river, where the face-off continues, ultimately ending with Naagin defeating the dragon.
One social media user wrote, “I was wrong abt #Naagin7 Writers, cuz wtf? Extensive AI, less ss for PCC becoming Naagin, hyped up dragon fight ended in 2mins, cartoon villain, zero arc for ML. Rushed & totally lost. Actors are breaking their back hard carrying the show.”
“@EktaaRKapoor why your creative team is ruining Naagin 7. Dragon and Naagin fight scene was trash and random. The only reason of watching the season is main leads #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #NamikPaul. Story is interesting but vfx and screenplay are not,” wrote another.
“The episode was good overall but too much AI ruined the impact The Naagin vs Dragon fight felt fake n the main villain was defeated way too quickly. The story feels rushed n the execution doesn’t match the writers vision,” one wrote.
One shared, “AI slop ruined the faceoff between dragon & naagin and then she went into the water for few seconds I mean what the hell was tha.”
"Well done Ekta on #Naagin7 maintaining TRPs. Just a suggestion, the show will be more enjoyable & tolerable visually if you limit the snake and snake transformation to VFX. Please do not use AI for anything related to Naagin. It just does not look good at all,” read one post. One shared, “Dear @EktaaRKapoor mam being a #Naagin fan since very long , I would like to request you please stop misusing AI, Keep it natural.”
"#Naagin has genuinely lost its charm. why are literally all of the scenes ai?? waited 3 years for this bs? couldnt even put effort into #Naagin7,” another shared.
About Naagin franchise
Naagin is one of Indian television’s most popular supernatural fantasy franchises. It is backed by Ektaa Kapoor. The series follows the tale of shape-shifting serpents (icchadhari naagins) who can transform into humans and are often driven by revenge or the duty to safeguard the mystical naagmani. Naagin 7 went on air on the small screen on December 27. This season, the supernatural drama stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul as the leads, along with Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik and Karan Kundrra in key roles.
