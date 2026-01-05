Ashnoor Kaur, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gaurav Khanna and others share their 2026 resolutions

For Gaurav Khanna, the last year has been full of happy surprises, as he ended the year with a big celebration around winning a reality show. Calling it a memorable milestone, he says, “Last year gave me so many moments to be thankful for good work.”

For actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the previous year was defined by self-realisation and inner strength, as she discovered her ability to rise even during her lowest moments. “I realised that I’m extremely strong-headed even on my lowest day, I always figure a way to bounce back,” she says. With the new year, Priyanka will be seen as Naagin in Ektaa Kapoor show, ask her what her resolution for this year is and she shares: “Each day is a chance or a gift to do better than yesterday. I prefer to live one day at a time, and this year will be no different. This year too my focus will be on constant growth and opting for new challenges professionally and personally.”

Reflecting on the year gone by, Ashnoor Kaur says it reinforced some of her most important life lessons. “The biggest takeaway for me has been that consistency matters more than perfection,” she shares. Looking ahead, Ashnoor hopes to take on more meaningful and challenging work that allows her to grow as an actor, while continuing to evolve creatively and personally. Her resolution for 2026, she says, is “to work harder, but also smarter,” while staying disciplined, curious, and patient with herself.

Calling it an eventful year, the actor says, “For 2026, I am excited to connect more strongly with fans through my work. As an actor, I have always wanted to keep learning the best way possible, and this year will be the same. More work and new opportunities to experiment.”

Parth Samthaan

For Parth Samthaan, the year gone by has been both challenging and transformative, as it pushed him into new chapters and unfamiliar territory as an actor. “I was a part of CID, which was a new chapter in it’s own way and now with a new role at hand, looks like this year has started with better opportunities, which is what I look for as an actor.” Reflecting on this phase, he acknowledges that stepping out of his comfort zone helped him grow and evolve creatively. Looking ahead, Parth says, “I’m excited about taking on more such projects in the coming year, roles that will challenge me and push my limits.”