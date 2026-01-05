Ashnoor Kaur, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gaurav Khanna and others share their 2026 resolutions
Actors share their takeaways, resolutions and more for this year
As the New Year 2026 dawns, television celebrities take a moment to pause, reflect on the past year, and share their resolutions for the fresh start, embracing the lessons and overcoming challenges that shaped them.
Ashnoor Kaur
Reflecting on the year gone by, Ashnoor Kaur says it reinforced some of her most important life lessons. “The biggest takeaway for me has been that consistency matters more than perfection,” she shares. Looking ahead, Ashnoor hopes to take on more meaningful and challenging work that allows her to grow as an actor, while continuing to evolve creatively and personally. Her resolution for 2026, she says, is “to work harder, but also smarter,” while staying disciplined, curious, and patient with herself.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
For actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the previous year was defined by self-realisation and inner strength, as she discovered her ability to rise even during her lowest moments. “I realised that I’m extremely strong-headed even on my lowest day, I always figure a way to bounce back,” she says. With the new year, Priyanka will be seen as Naagin in Ektaa Kapoor show, ask her what her resolution for this year is and she shares: “Each day is a chance or a gift to do better than yesterday. I prefer to live one day at a time, and this year will be no different. This year too my focus will be on constant growth and opting for new challenges professionally and personally.”
Gaurav Khanna
For Gaurav Khanna, the last year has been full of happy surprises, as he ended the year with a big celebration around winning a reality show. Calling it a memorable milestone, he says, “Last year gave me so many moments to be thankful for good work.”
Calling it an eventful year, the actor says, “For 2026, I am excited to connect more strongly with fans through my work. As an actor, I have always wanted to keep learning the best way possible, and this year will be the same. More work and new opportunities to experiment.”
Parth Samthaan
For Parth Samthaan, the year gone by has been both challenging and transformative, as it pushed him into new chapters and unfamiliar territory as an actor. “I was a part of CID, which was a new chapter in it’s own way and now with a new role at hand, looks like this year has started with better opportunities, which is what I look for as an actor.” Reflecting on this phase, he acknowledges that stepping out of his comfort zone helped him grow and evolve creatively. Looking ahead, Parth says, “I’m excited about taking on more such projects in the coming year, roles that will challenge me and push my limits.”
Sana Makbul
Reflecting on the year gone by, Sana Mubul says her biggest takeaway has been the reassurance that “there’s always light at the end of the tunnel,” a belief she holds on to after navigating a year that taught her patience and faith that things eventually fall into place. Stepping into the new year, Sana says, she aims at ‘prioritising herself while staying focused on meaningful work’. “Good health, a better body, and good work,” says, Sana, adding, that her resolution for the year echoes the same clarity as she hopes for “better health and a better body” not just for herself but for those around her as well. “This year will be all about better work and meaty characters along with good health,” she ends.