Ektaa Kapoor reveals she is getting a lot of hate over use of AI in Naagin 7: ‘Mujhe chahiye dragon with no budget’

In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, Ektaa said, “I am getting so much hate for my A.I. episodes.” She then flipped the camera to the other side of the room where the writers of the show sat beside one another. Ektaa pointed at them and in a lighthearted manner, quipped, “Ye hain woh log! Ye! AI ke bhooke! I am innocent! These 3! Har scene mein aeroplane, ye woh… Nahi main hoon! Main. Mujhe chahiye dragon, plane, with no budget (These are the people responsible for it! Every scene has to have aeroplane and what not. Actually I am the one responsible! I want dragons and planes with no budget).”

Ektaa Kapoor has finally addressed the criticism for using Artificial Intelligence in some of the episodes of Naagin 7. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ektaa admitted that she is facing a lot of negative reactions for the use of AI and then went on to reveal who is to blame for this issue. (Also read: Aahana Kumra is all praise for rumoured boyfriend Danish Pandor on his portrayal of Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar 2 )

About Naagin Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is playing the titular Naagin on the show. The show is the seventh season of one of Indian television’s longest-running franchises. It follows a shape-shifting naagin who sets out to save the world while avenging her family’s murder, all while facing a dragon, the main antagonist this season. The series also stars Namik Paul and Kanika Mann in key roles and is available to stream on JioHotstar.

Meanwhile, Ektaa is gearing up for the release of Bhoot Bangla, which she has been presented by her production house Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Akshay Kumar's banner Cape of Good Films. It marks a reunion between Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a 14-year hiatus.

Besides Akshay, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. It will also include a posthumous appearance by veteran actor Asrani, who passed away in October 2025. Bhoot Bangla is slated for release in theatres on April 10.