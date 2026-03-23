Ektaa Kapoor reveals she is getting a lot of hate over use of AI in Naagin 7: ‘Mujhe chahiye dragon with no budget’
Producer Ektaa Kapoor has addressed the trolling for overuse of AI in the recent episodes of her show Naagin 7. Here's what she responded.
Ektaa Kapoor has finally addressed the criticism for using Artificial Intelligence in some of the episodes of Naagin 7. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ektaa admitted that she is facing a lot of negative reactions for the use of AI and then went on to reveal who is to blame for this issue. (Also read: Aahana Kumra is all praise for rumoured boyfriend Danish Pandor on his portrayal of Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar 2)
What Ektaa said
In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, Ektaa said, “I am getting so much hate for my A.I. episodes.” She then flipped the camera to the other side of the room where the writers of the show sat beside one another. Ektaa pointed at them and in a lighthearted manner, quipped, “Ye hain woh log! Ye! AI ke bhooke! I am innocent! These 3! Har scene mein aeroplane, ye woh… Nahi main hoon! Main. Mujhe chahiye dragon, plane, with no budget (These are the people responsible for it! Every scene has to have aeroplane and what not. Actually I am the one responsible! I want dragons and planes with no budget).”
About Naagin
Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is playing the titular Naagin on the show. The show is the seventh season of one of Indian television’s longest-running franchises. It follows a shape-shifting naagin who sets out to save the world while avenging her family’s murder, all while facing a dragon, the main antagonist this season. The series also stars Namik Paul and Kanika Mann in key roles and is available to stream on JioHotstar.
Meanwhile, Ektaa is gearing up for the release of Bhoot Bangla, which she has been presented by her production house Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Akshay Kumar's banner Cape of Good Films. It marks a reunion between Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a 14-year hiatus.
Besides Akshay, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. It will also include a posthumous appearance by veteran actor Asrani, who passed away in October 2025. Bhoot Bangla is slated for release in theatres on April 10.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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