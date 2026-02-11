Kunickaa Sadanand calls Tanya Mittal a ‘cry baby’ who always plays the ‘victim card’, lashes out at her fans
Kunickaa Sadanand has shared a series of long posts to call out Tanya Mittal and her fans for tageting her personal life.
Bigg Boss 19 may have ended in December 2025, but the drama is far from over. On Tuesday, Kunickaa Sadanand took to her X account to call out Tanya Mittal's fans for posting defamatory pictures and attacking her personal life. She then wrote a series of long notes to clarify that she thinks Tanya Mittal is a ‘dramebaaz’ and her fans might even have to ‘face legal consequences’.
Kunickaa lashes out at Tanya Mittal's fans
Kunickaa began in her first note, "A little piece of advice. Firstly for all those who are objecting to my retweet which i did , on the 9th of Feb, let me tell you I keep retweeting things that interest me, disturb me, or have a social consequence. Many ppl retweet posts on twitter, and that is not illegal. I agree with parts of the original tweet and have said most of these things on the show or on IV’s
What is definitely not legal , and definitely defamatory , is the reaction that started coming from Ms Mittal’s fandom. I am hardly on X and i realised something was a miss when i got hundreds of Spam msgs and abuse on my other SM handles, which is when i posted the msg on X asking TM if she endorses this Un Sanskaari behaviour and slurs. And then of course the rest is history. Question 1, am i not allowed to retweet when i want to? Ans - of course i am, but you are not allowed to abuse me or my family, and drag my friends into this battle. I hv never said anything derogatory or different than what was said in the BB house about TM’s family, even after i came out. i always encouraged TM and Neelam to spk up. Yes i did feel Tanya was a dramebaaz, and not the authentic person she makes herself out to be, and i stand by that opinion, more so now after i see how she is behaving after coming out. You have a beef with me you address me, but remember if you are disrespectful and doing Character assassination i’m not going to take it lying down. Chk the timelines on X and see the sequence. If i had reposted the crap that was being written on my other SM handles, i’m sure it wud put you all to shame, (or maybe not if u are shameless)and created even bigger hate on X coming from my supporters. (most of the accounts had zero followers and were created within a span of 24hrs or minutes)."
She addressed Tanya's fans and said, “Remember you will not get anything out of this hate and slurring, only negativity and shame for ur close ones n urself. Maybe even have to face legal consequences. Don’t you think you shud be focusing on your future rather than trying to build a fan base/ troll army for your idol? Would that not make us a productive society.”
In her second note, Kunickaa said, “Do you really think that by making TM to be this bechari, who is soooo upset,and mentally disturbed be coz of a show she joined consciously after seeing all the seasons, and got an identity and fame bcoz of the show, you will be helping her?? Ans - No on the contrary you will scare away ppl from the media industry, be coz no one wants to work with a cry baby, who is always playing the victim card. Trust me i know the industry better than you all, i hv been in it probably before most of you were born.”
In her last note, Kunickaa clarified that she has built a life on her own terms and does not need to gain sympathy like Tanya. "Do you think what she did on the show and what she is doing now was the behaviour of a 30-year-old?
Ans- I don't think so, u may differ, and you have the right to, but this is my opinion, you guys can help her to grow up, and not take ppl to house tours (of houses that don't belong even to her paternal side)and car shows, and the different rich and luxurious lifestyle videos she makes. Pls chk with psychiatrists, this is not healthy behaviour. How does that help you all, if she is rich and showing off her wealth(which she may or may not have, doesn’t change my life), and certainly not useful to society too.
‘She enjoys this sympathy and victimhood’
Lastly i’d like to state that, i made it on my own, stayed in the industry on my own courage and strength, am a recognised Actor, and hv done 127 films, over 75 series, 3 music albums, produced a talk show, run my own Ngo, and work on education, was a politician for a short stint, am a consultant for biz franchisees, i am an advocate too, after studying late in life, i hv lived an honourable life, worked hard for everything i achieved, without a single penny of help from my khandaan or friends. Yes i did have a few broken relationships, unfortunately, but never loved for money or fame. Never fought for a single penny of alimony from either of my husbands. went through many ups and downs, but never blamed anyone."
I’m proud of every step I took in my life, I didn’t need Fandoms to help me or troll ppl for me, that is unhealthy, and if TM can tweet a poem on her timeline, again talking about her struggle(uff yukkk) then why did she not have the decency to tell her fandom to behave??? Do you know why? Because she enjoys this sympathy and victimhood, and you guys are only her tools to accomplish that for her, and keep her in the news. So think my dear youngsters. Do something more constructive with your lives. This is all I have to say, from here on if I or my family, friends or ex-partner get trolled by you guys, I will take legal action, you can be sure of that," she concluded.
Bigg Boss 19 ended last year in December. Salman Khan hosted the show. Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner, while Tanya Mittal was one of the finalists.
