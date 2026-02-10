Kunickaa Sadanand hits back at Tanya Mittal fan claiming her son looks like Kumar Sanu, bringing up alleged affair
After Kunickaa Sadanand got into an argument with Tanya Mittal's fans, they dragger her son and alleged affair with Kumar Sanu into it.
Bigg Boss 19’s Kunickaa Sadanand has been in an online feud with fellow contestant Tanya Mittal’s fans on X (formerly Twitter) since Monday evening. The actor has been slamming Tanya’s fans for the way they troll her, only to have her son, Ayaan Lall, and her alleged affair with singer Kumar Sanu dragged into it.
Kunickaa Sadanand hits back at troll for claiming her son looks like Kumar Sanu
After Kunickaa spent most of Monday evening hitting back at Tanya’s trolls for bashing her on X, she continued to do the same on Tuesday. One X user posted a picture of Ayaan and Kumar, claiming that they looked similar. They wrote, “Hey, um—how do I say this? We all have witnessed it. We’ve seen Kunika, we’ve heard her, okay? We’ve literally watched her talking to #TanyaMittal about her relationship with Kumar Sanu—about how his married home was broken and all that. But I think she forgot one very, very, very important detail. @Kunickaa tabhi sach batana tha na babu (you should’ve told the truth).”
Responding to the X user, Kunickaa called out Tanya’s fans for dragging her family into it, writing, “Ok now this is getting out of hand. Involving my family members and another person who has “Personality Rights”. I’m not letting this gutter mouth get away. Madam Chaturvedi, wait and watch, and finally i ask @itanyamittal and her fandoms is this really what makes you all happy, and gloat over your popularity or vicious strength.”
When another X user also claimed, “bohut saare baap he (he has a lot of fathers),” Kunickaa slammed them, writing, “Thoda science padh lo beta, twitter par time mat waste karo, Baap ek hi hota hai, aur woh kaun hai, maa ke awla a koi Mai ka laal nahi jaan sakta (Please study science and don’t waste your time on Twitter. There can be only one father, and nobody other than the mother can know that).”
One of Kunickaa’s fans even posted screenshots of Tanya’s fans calling her derogatory names on X. Responding to the post, the Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “Really sad and disgusting. Jo families ko target kartay hain, aur below the belt comments kartay hain who Kaayar aur Fattu hotey hain (Those who target families and make below the belt comments are cowards).”
Kunickaa Sadanand’s alleged affair with Kumar Sanu
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan in January 2025, Kunickaa admitted to a six-year relationship with Kumar Sanu. She claimed that they kept it private out of respect for the singer’s family and children. “I helped select his clothes and managed arrangements for his performances. I was like his wife and considered him my husband. It felt like a relationship similar to Shakuntala and Dushyant,” she said. Kunickaa was married to Abhay Kothari and later to Vinay Lall. She has two sons, Arihant and Ayaan.
