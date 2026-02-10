Kunickaa Sadanand hits back at Tanya Mittal fan claiming her son looks like Kumar Sanu, bringing up alleged affair

Bigg Boss 19’s Kunickaa Sadanand has been in an online feud with fellow contestant Tanya Mittal’s fans on X (formerly Twitter) since Monday evening. The actor has been slamming Tanya’s fans for the way they troll her, only to have her son, Ayaan Lall, and her alleged affair with singer Kumar Sanu dragged into it. Kunickaa Sadanand's son Ayaan Lall was dragged into her fight with Tanya Mittal's fans.

Kunickaa Sadanand hits back at troll for claiming her son looks like Kumar Sanu After Kunickaa spent most of Monday evening hitting back at Tanya’s trolls for bashing her on X, she continued to do the same on Tuesday. One X user posted a picture of Ayaan and Kumar, claiming that they looked similar. They wrote, “Hey, um—how do I say this? We all have witnessed it. We’ve seen Kunika, we’ve heard her, okay? We’ve literally watched her talking to #TanyaMittal about her relationship with Kumar Sanu—about how his married home was broken and all that. But I think she forgot one very, very, very important detail. @Kunickaa tabhi sach batana tha na babu (you should’ve told the truth).”

Responding to the X user, Kunickaa called out Tanya’s fans for dragging her family into it, writing, “Ok now this is getting out of hand. Involving my family members and another person who has “Personality Rights”. I’m not letting this gutter mouth get away. Madam Chaturvedi, wait and watch, and finally i ask @itanyamittal and her fandoms is this really what makes you all happy, and gloat over your popularity or vicious strength.”