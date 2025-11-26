Kuncikaa Sadanand does not regret affair with Kumar Sanu, talking about it on Bigg Boss 19: ‘Was nothing intentional’

After her eviction from Bigg Boss 19, actor Kuncikaa Sadanand opened up about her past relationship with singer Kumar Sanu, saying she has no regrets about being involved with him. Kunickaa recently admitted she was in a relationship with Kumar Sanu while he was still married.

Kunickaa Sadanand on relationship with Kumar Sanu

Kunickaa spoke about her decision to talk about her relationship with singer Kumar Sanu on Bigg Boss 19 in multiple interviews after her eviction.

During her chat with SCREEN, Kunickaa said, “I spoke about my personal life usually in the flow while talking to Neelam, Gaurav, or Farrhana. The idea was to teach the other contestants about boundaries, not overexpecting or indulging in people pleasing. It was nothing intentional; my agenda was never to degrade anyone. As for my relationships, they were right in their place during the relationship. I was in a situation mentally where I was right in what I experienced.”

In a conversation with Zoom, the actor looked back on relationship with Kumar Sanu, and admitted she has no regrets about it.

“Regarding my other relationships, with Kumar Sanu ji and others, sometimes I feel sad wishing they were with me now because I have evolved. I genuinely feel for them because I was dealing with my own emotional upheavals. I was navigating through my life, whether it was childhood issues, personal traumas, a broken marriage, and then struggling after moving to Mumbai. All that turmoil was within me, and in that state, my relationships must have been challenging for them too… I don’t regret anything in my life. Nothing at all,” she said.

More about Kunickaa Sadanand and Kumar Sanu’s affair

Kunickaa, best known for her roles in movies like Beta, Gumraah, and Khiladi, recently admitted she was in a relationship with Kumar Sanu while he was still married. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kunickaa shared that she first met Kumar Sanu at a friend’s house, where he had come for a recording session.

Kunickaa revealed they were in a relationship for six years but kept it private out of respect for Kumar Sanu’s family and children. Kunickaa also claimed that Kumar Sanu’s wife, Rita Bhattacharya, eventually found out about the affair and retaliated by smashing her car with a hockey stick.

On Bigg Boss 19, Kunickaa spoke about her secret affair with Kumar Sanu in a conversation with Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri. Inside the house, she had said, “I hid my secret relationship for 27 years, never commented on it. I have spoken about it now, and I feel so light. He was a married man, had separated from his wife, and we were in a live-in relationship. I was not married at that time, we were living in, but then he had an affair with another girl. I left him after he accepted cheating on me.”

Kumar Sanu married his first wife, Rita Bhattacharya, in 1980, and they divorced in 1994. The former couple shares three children: Jiko, Jassi, and Jaan Kumar Sanu. In 2001, Kumar Sanu married Saloni Bhattacharya, with whom he has two children, Shannon K and Annabelle Kumar Sanu.