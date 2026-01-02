Search
Fri, Jan 02, 2026
New Delhi oC

Tanya Mittal has over 150 bodyguards? Bigg Boss 19 finalist sets the record straight

BySugandha Rawal
Published on: Jan 02, 2026 11:30 am IST

Tanya Mittal shared that while she does have personal security, it has been in place for several years. She didn’t mention any specific numbers.

Bigg Boss 19 finalist Tanya Mittal frequently grabbed attention for her bold statements inside the house from claiming she has over 150 bodyguards to saying she likes to travel to Dubai just to eat baklava. Now, Tanya is clarifying one of those remarks, saying she never claimed to have such an extensive security team.

Tanya Mittal has been the centre of attention because of her journey in Bigg Boss 19.
Tanya Mittal has been the centre of attention because of her journey in Bigg Boss 19.

Tanya Mittal clarifies

After her stint in the Bigg Boss house, Tanya has returned to Gwalior. She recently offered a glimpse into her factory through a video shared on a YouTube channel called News Pinch.

During the factory tour, Tanya also addressed one of the most talked-about remarks from the show where she claimed to have 150 bodyguards. Setting the record straight, she denied ever making such a statement.

“I never said this. There is no clip where you can hear Tanya Mittal saying she has 150 bodyguards. These things were self-made. You won’t find a single clip on the internet where I say I have 150 bodyguards. Zeishan (Quadri) was joking about it. I had told him that I have over 150 staff members, and he turned it into bodyguards,” Tanya said.

Tanya added that while she does have personal security, it has been in place for several years. She didn’t mention any specific numbers.

Talking about her businesses, Tanya added, “I have a textile factory, a pharma factory and a gift factory. But honestly, I can’t show you everything. The only reason I agreed to give a house tour or a factory tour is to prove that my supporters were not liars and that I never lied.”

Tanya Mittal grabs attention

Tanya Mittal has been the centre of attention because of her journey in Bigg Boss 19. The spiritual influencer finished her Bigg Boss 19 journey as the 3rd runner-up. In addition to becoming a finalist, Tanya has also secured an acting project from Ekta Kapoor. She is expected to begin her acting journey after the reality show soon.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / TV / Tanya Mittal has over 150 bodyguards? Bigg Boss 19 finalist sets the record straight
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On