Tanya Mittal has over 150 bodyguards? Bigg Boss 19 finalist sets the record straight

Bigg Boss 19 finalist Tanya Mittal frequently grabbed attention for her bold statements inside the house from claiming she has over 150 bodyguards to saying she likes to travel to Dubai just to eat baklava. Now, Tanya is clarifying one of those remarks, saying she never claimed to have such an extensive security team. Tanya Mittal has been the centre of attention because of her journey in Bigg Boss 19.

Tanya Mittal clarifies

After her stint in the Bigg Boss house, Tanya has returned to Gwalior. She recently offered a glimpse into her factory through a video shared on a YouTube channel called News Pinch.

During the factory tour, Tanya also addressed one of the most talked-about remarks from the show where she claimed to have 150 bodyguards. Setting the record straight, she denied ever making such a statement.

“I never said this. There is no clip where you can hear Tanya Mittal saying she has 150 bodyguards. These things were self-made. You won’t find a single clip on the internet where I say I have 150 bodyguards. Zeishan (Quadri) was joking about it. I had told him that I have over 150 staff members, and he turned it into bodyguards,” Tanya said.

Tanya added that while she does have personal security, it has been in place for several years. She didn’t mention any specific numbers.

Talking about her businesses, Tanya added, “I have a textile factory, a pharma factory and a gift factory. But honestly, I can’t show you everything. The only reason I agreed to give a house tour or a factory tour is to prove that my supporters were not liars and that I never lied.”

Tanya Mittal grabs attention

Tanya Mittal has been the centre of attention because of her journey in Bigg Boss 19. The spiritual influencer finished her Bigg Boss 19 journey as the 3rd runner-up. In addition to becoming a finalist, Tanya has also secured an acting project from Ekta Kapoor. She is expected to begin her acting journey after the reality show soon.