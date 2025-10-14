Is Salman Khan favouring Amaal Mallik on Bigg Boss 19? Zeeshan Qadari reveals

Amid fan chatter and social media accusations that the show's makers and host Salman Khan have been favouring music composer Amaal Mallik, evicted contestant Zeeshan Qadari reveals the real story. Reacting to these claims, Zeeshan questions the fan clubs and shares how, in reality, Salman has been giving Amaal a reality check—so where is the question of favouritism even coming from? Zeeshan

Is Salman favouring Amaal? Speaking to us, Zeeshan Qadari shared his thoughts and said, “Bigg Boss is an emotional battlefield. No one knows when the game might take a turn. If any contestant feels something unfair is happening, it's part of the experience. But that doesn’t always mean there's bias.”

He further added, "Didn’t you all see Amaal being grilled? When Salman sir came and scolded him, so much was said—but maybe a lot of it wasn’t even aired. He (Amaal) was in tears, he broke down. Why didn’t anyone speak then and say, ‘Even Abhishek (Bajaj) was at fault’? Outside, a narrative has taken shape that this is some kind of ‘bully gang’.”

Zeeshan also questioned the fans and their opinions, saying, "I was the leader of that so-called gang. I want to ask the audience—who did I bully, even within that group? Even the other group had respect for me. From Abhishek to Ashnoor, just two days after nominating me, they felt bad about it.”

Zeeshan on his BB 19 journey Reflecting on his time in the house, Zeeshan said, “Even Salman bhai said that I’m the only contestant who raised my voice for the right reasons.” He added that he regrets not seeing the true faces of his fellow contestants sooner—had he known, things would have played out differently.

Wrapping up, he said, “From day one till the end, I’ve always said—everyone comes from good families, a group has formed, there’s fun going on. They tease me, and I tease them back. But that’s all part of the show. My only regret is that, unlike Awez Darbar who got a reality check from Gauahar Khan, or others who were shown the true nature of fellow contestants, I didn’t get that moment. If I had known their reality, I would’ve put them in their place. Send me back in and then they’ll know what real bullying looks like.”