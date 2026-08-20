Review: Sweet Malida by Zilka Joseph

The Jewish presence in India is far older than the tourist footfalls we get from former Israeli soldiers hitting the Hummus Trail across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Zilka Joseph’s book Sweet Malida: Memories of a Bene Israel Woman is a reminder of this rich history, and the fact that the earliest Jews came to India either to escape persecution or due to a shipwreck; not for yoga, meditation and cannabis.

This is an anthology of poems and essays, written by a Jewish author who was born in Mumbai, lived in Kolkata, and migrated to the United States in her thirties. She lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan. These autobiographical details are revealed through the opening essay in the collection, aptly titled What’s in My Bones, which doubles up as a history lesson for readers unfamiliar with Jewish communities in India, among which the Bene Israel are rooted in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. They tend to live in Mumbai, Thane, Alibaug, Pen and Pune.

Joseph writes, “My ancestors were called Shanwar telis – Saturday Oil Pressers.” Tel is Marathi for oil. A presser of oil seeds is called a teli. This is the profession that many of her ancestors took up. Additionally, the coinage carries religious associations. Saturday, the day of Shabbat, is particularly significant for observant Jews. It is set aside for rest, and spiritual nourishment.

The essay also looks at competing theories regarding the arrival of the Bene Israel. According to one of these, “two ships from the Middle East were shipwrecked on the west coast of India in 175 BCE.” The survivors settled down in villages and rebuilt their lives from scratch. “Others think they came after the destruction of the Second Temple in 70 CE, or they were descendants of the Lost Tribes who came around the 10th century, perhaps around King Solomon’s reign.”

Some scholars believe that the Bene Israel came from Yemen, Persia or South Arabia in the fifth or sixth century CE. The most popular theory, however, is that they were “fleeing the rule of the Greek overlord Epiphanes” in 175 BCE. The lack of consensus does not bother Joseph. She seems comfortable with ambiguity, and the possibility of multiple origin stories, perhaps because of her childhood fascination with “world epics, folktales, literatures, and mythology”.

One assumes that Jewish history lives on through languages like Hebrew, Aramaic and Yiddish but Joseph’s book challenges that belief. Her Bene Israel ancestors spoke Marathi. She writes, “The new arrivals, who had lost everything, were peacefully allowed to settle and travel. They adopted Indian ways, clothes, foods… Except for the Shema and maybe a few other prayers, they did not remember most rituals.” This assimilation is most evident in the case of food.

The book takes its title from a poem called Sweet Malida, which is about a dessert made of flattened rice, sugar, dried fruit and nuts. It is usually prepared for Shabbat and the breaking of fasts. In this poem, the narrator says, “We had many foods/ in common with our Muslim,/ Christian and Hindu neighbours,/ and we often celebrated together/ their festivals or ours”.

As the population of the Indian Jews continues to shrink due to emigration, this heartwarming memory captures an old-fashioned way of life for posterity. It also proves that religious identity need not be a source of conflict because people have the ability to find common ground.

In another poem titled Eliyahoo Hanabi, the narrator sounds like a culinary anthropologist describing the Malida ceremony: “Let us heap the sugar-sprinkled poha/ tall as a pyramid, mixed with shredded/ coconut, precious dried fruit and nuts,/ scented with the most fragrant of spices.” Poha, a Maharashtrian staple, is seamlessly incorporated here into a Jewish ritual offering.

The poem Pantoum for Chik-cha Halwa celebrates another Bene Israel dish. The migrant’s life is distilled into a breathless expression with four unpunctuated words: “new land new life new history”. Departure seems to be separated from mourning. It is registered as a fact with finality.

It is hard not to think of Esther David’s book Bene Appétit: The Cuisine of Indian Jews (2021) while reading Joseph’s book. David shows how Indian Jews found ingenious ways to keep kosher by drawing from locally available ingredients in the various regions they settled in.