Hundreds stranded as Assam cab drivers block highway to protest Shillong violence

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) organised the rally as it stepped up its agitation against what it called the state government’s indifferent attitude towards its five-point charter of demands, including the full implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, which was passed in 2016 to check illegal infiltration and verify tenants, until an Inner Line Permit system (ILP) is put in place. An ILP allows an Indian citizen to visit protected or restricted areas in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur.

The violence was triggered during a “black-flag” motorcycle rally by an influential student organisation demanding recruitment reforms and implementation of security acts. Protesters vandalised and set ablaze vehicles, including those with Assam registration numbers, and damaged a glass panel of a statue of philosopher Swami Vivekananda.

Hundreds of passengers and vehicles were stranded near the Assam-Meghalaya border on Thursday after cab operators and transport workers blocked the highway connecting the two states in protest against the targeting of people from Assam during violence in Shillong a day earlier.

How did the Khasi Students’ Union respond to their grievances regarding recruitment policies?

How did the Khasi Students’ Union respond to their grievances regarding recruitment policies?

What caused the recent violence in Shillong that led to protests from Assam cab drivers?

What caused the recent violence in Shillong that led to protests from Assam cab drivers?

Assam cab operators said they prevented Meghalaya-registered vehicles from entering Assam in protest against the violence that left many from their state injured and traumatised. They alleged that drivers and others from Assam were assaulted in the Meghalaya Police’s presence.

“They were assaulting us selectively, and their police were just watching, as if we were in a different country. And this was not the first time that Assam drivers were assaulted. We faced this discrimination many times,” said a cab operator in Guwahati.

In Assam, protesters gathered in Jorabat and prevented Meghalaya-registered vehicles from entering the state. They alleged that Assam-registered vehicles were targeted during the KSU rally. The Assam protesters said they will not allow Meghalaya-registered cars to enter until action is taken over the attacks on their vehicles in Shillong. “The tourists first come to Guwahati, and then go to Meghalaya. We have faced harassment while taking passengers to Meghalaya. But what happened on Wednesday was a clear attack on people from Assam, and it has to be answered,” a protester said.

Assam Police deployed additional forces near the Meghalaya border. The protesters said they are allowing essential services, including ambulances, to pass.

In Shillong, KSU activists first staged a demonstration outside the Main Secretariat, putting up banners accusing the government of nepotism and corruption in recruitment. Police removed the banners within minutes and tightened security around the secretariat. One of the banners read: “We study hard, we pass, but at the end of the day jobs are given to those who can bribe.”

The rally followed a series of public meetings across Shillong on Monday and Tuesday. KSU had set a 15-day deadline for the government to act on its demands before taking their agitation to the streets.

The KSU has sought action against the deputy commissioner, police superintendent, and the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board for allegedly obstructing public participation at a July hearing on a cement manufacturing plant in East Jaiñtia Hills. It has been demanding the establishment of facilitation centres at all 18 entry points in the Khasi and Jaiñtia Hills for the implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

The KSU has sought immediate implementation of the amended Meghalaya Migrant Workmen Act, 2020, including measures to regulate migrant workers and strengthen safeguards for local employment. It has sought an 80:20 female-to-male ratio for nurses and reservation for Khasis, Jaiñtias and Garos. The fifth demand relates to reform of the government recruitment process and Standard Operating Procedures for all recruitment boards.

Meghalaya minister and government spokesperson Wailadmiki Shylla said they are open to discussing all issues raised.

The KSU took out the “black-flag” motorcycle rally on the day job aspirants and student unions, agitating against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams for nearly a month, announced a 60-day suspension of their sit-in after the state government conceded to almost all of their key demands. On July 25, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid student protests over examination irregularities.

On Thursday, a Shillong court remanded three KSU leaders, including Najiar, to 14 days in judicial custody following their arrest over Wednesday’s violence.

Najiar said the arrests were aimed at suppressing the KSU’s ongoing movement, but said the union would not back down.

Police superintendent Vivek Syiem said the rally was granted permission after organisers gave an undertaking that it would remain peaceful. “Thirty-one vehicles were vandalised. People walking on the streets were beaten up without any reason. One vehicle was set ablaze,” Syiem said. “We did not expect this to happen because they were granted permission and had given an undertaking.”

Syiem said the violence left residents frightened, with police continuing to receive calls from people asking whether it was safe to venture out. “This is a violation of the law of the land. We will take necessary action on this matter.”

The KSU blamed unidentified “unscrupulous elements” who infiltrated their rally to create trouble. On Wednesday, Najiar said the union specifically instructed its members to maintain peace.

Assam tourist cab drivers allegedly chased, attacked and vandalised Meghalaya-registered vehicles. As tensions mounted, Meghalaya-registered vehicles heading towards Assam were stopped and turned back.