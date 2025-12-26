Jamie Lever announces social media break after backlash over Tanya Mittal mimicry: ‘Recent events have made me feel…’

Comedian and mimicry artist Jamie Lever, who often mimics several celebrities on her Instagram account through her reels, has announced a temporary break from social media. Jamie took to her Instagram account to share a note where she said that she needs time to ‘rest and reset’ after recent events made her that she has lost a ‘small part of myself’. Jamie Lever has announced a temporary break from social media.

What Jamie shared

Jamie wrote, “Those who truly know me know how deeply I love my work and how honestly I do it. I’m grateful to God for the gift of bringing joy to others and forever thankful for the love I’ve received over the years. I’ve learned on this journey that not everyone will cheer for you or laugh with you. Recent events have made me feel like I’ve lost a small part of myself - this comes from reflection, not anger."

She added, “I love what I do and will always entertain. For now, I’m taking some time to rest and reset. See you next year. Thank you for the love, prayers, and support - always.”

What drew the backlash?

Jamie recently made a reel mimicking Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal. The post featured Jamie mimicking Tanya’s expressions, where she was seen crying. Jamie said that she will miss the number 1 entertainer on the show. Several users lashed out at Jamie and said that she has taken it too far with the mimicry, where she is mocking Tanya and her looks.

Tanya emerged as one of the finalists of Bigg Boss this season. She made headlines throughout the show for talking about her lavish lifestyle.

Jamie has appeared in several Bollywood films, including Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Housefull 4, Bhoot Police, Yaatris, and Crakk. She is the daughter of Johnny Lever, one of India’s most iconic and beloved comedians, known for his impeccable comic timing and expressive face.