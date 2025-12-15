Kunickaa Sadanand reveals crying after Farah Khan called her ‘control freak’ on Bigg Boss: ‘Mujhe pasand nahi aaya ki…’

Bollywood actor Kunickaa Sadanand recently participated in Bigg Boss 19 and won hearts with her bold and outspoken personality. However, during the third Weekend Ka Vaar, she was bashed by Farah Khan for trying to control everyone in the house and for her remarks about Tanya’s upbringing. After the show concluded, Farah visited Kunickaa’s house, where the actor revealed that she cried after being roasted during Weekend Ka Vaar. Kunickaa Sadanand reveals crying after Farah Khan roasted her on Bigg Boss 19 weekend ka vaar.

Kunickaa Sadanand reveals she cried after Farah Khan roasted her

Farah visited Kunickaa’s house for her cooking vlog along with Dilip and also spoke about Bigg Boss. During the conversation, Farah apologised for roasting Kunickaa during Weekend Ka Vaar, explaining that Kunickaa had somehow become the main topic that week.

Responding to this, Kunickaa said, “Main royi zarur thi (I did cry). Then I asked Bigg Boss to call me to the confession room. Mujhe pasand nahi aaya ki meri kitchen ki caring ko leke iss tarah se comment kiya gaya (I didn’t like that such a comment was made about the care I put into my kitchen). You said that I was looking like a control freak.”

Kunickaa further revealed what she learnt from the incident and said, “So then I realised, main zindagi bhar logon pe itna pyaar daal deti hoon ki woh suffocate ho jaate hain (I realised I overloved people and then it becomes suffocating for them). So I cut it. I realised you were right. I realised that even in my family, people must have felt suffocated.”

What Farah said

During that Weekend Ka Vaar, Farah replaced Salman Khan as the host and slammed Kunickaa for questioning Tanya Mittal’s upbringing and dragging her mother into the conversation. She further criticised her for taking food from Zeishaan Quadri’s plate and remarked that she looked like a control freak who was trying to control everything in the kitchen.

Bigg Boss 19 winner

Bigg Boss 19 concluded on December 7, with television actor Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner. He beat Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More to lift the shining trophy of the show and took home prize money of ₹50 lakh. Farrhana Bhatt finished as the first runner-up.

Bollywood actor Kunickaa Sadanand recently participated in Bigg Boss 19 and won hearts with her bold and outspoken personality. However, during the third Weekend Ka Vaar, she was bashed by Farah Khan for trying to control everyone in the house and for her remarks about Tanya’s upbringing. After the show concluded, Farah visited Kunickaa’s house, where the actor revealed that she cried after being roasted during Weekend Ka Vaar.