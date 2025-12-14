Amaal Mallik reacts to claims that Salman Khan was biased towards him in Bigg Boss 19: ‘I am sorry if it…’

Throughout Bigg Boss 19, several social media users believed that superstar host Salman Khan was biased in favour of contestant Amaal Mallik. Addressing the perception, the composer has now spoken out, revealing that much of the scolding he received never made it to the final cut of the episodes. Amaal Mallik recently opened up about his family’s association with Salman Khan.

Amaal speaks up

During an interview with Zoom, Amaal opened up about his family’s association with Salman Khan and addressed the perception of Salman being biased towards him during his Bigg Boss 19 journey.

“I think this is a perception because we come from this legacy family, and my father has worked with Salman Khan, my uncle has worked. I have done three-four songs. So there is a working relationship and a little bit because when you work and they have worked with the parents and the uncle and everyone. So there is that family association. Yes, but it is true that I exist in this industry as a music composer because of Salman Khan. But it is not like he picked me up and kept me in his lap, and whatever I do, he says, ‘My son, you did very well.’ It is not like that," Salman added.

Amaal further shared that much of the scolding he received never made it to the final cut of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

“If, according to people, I got 30% scolding, then I got 70%. But then the whole episode becomes only about me. Also, think that they have to show parts of others also getting scolded… A lot of people felt that okay, more should have been spoken on this topic, but many things were said. I am sorry if it did not make the cut. That is not in my hand, that is in Colors and Endemol’s hand. And if they want to put out the footage of how many times Salman Khan has bashed me, even Basir and even GK, even someone like Nehal or Farrhana, they would feel that in all their fan clubs this is going on," he added.

Amaal’s journey in Bigg Boss 19

Amaal was one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 19, sometimes for his extremely volatile reactions to his friendship with Shehbaaz Badesha. During the journey of the show, there were many instances where Salman faced backlash on social media with some people accusing him of being biased towards Amaal. In fact, Salman once addressed allegations of being partial towards Amaal Mallik on Bigg Boss 19.

Salman said, “Amaal ke case mein, main Amaal ko pehle se jaanta hoon aur Amaal se maine itni extreme baatien boli hai jo maine aaj tak ke Bigg Boss mein kabhi nahi boli (In Amaal’s case, I’ve known him for a long time, and I’ve said things to him that I’ve never said to any contestant in Bigg Boss before). But there are some people outside who think I have been very partial with Amaal. Have I been? I have known Kunickaa also, we have worked together a lot but when she was going wrong, I told her. That’s what I have come here for. I am not bajoing (bashing), I am correcting you." Bigg Boss 19 finale was held on December 7.