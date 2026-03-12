Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna takes U-turn after his 'didn't get ₹50 lakh prize money' remark: It's being blown out…

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, who recently said that he didn't get the ₹50 lakh prize money that he won on the reality show, has now taken a U-turn. Speaking with Times Now News, he clarified what happened and asked people to "avoid hyping" the matter. In his latest YouTube vlog, Gaurav revealed that he had yet to receive the money. Gaurav Khanna won season 19 of the reality TV show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. (PTI)

Gaurav Khanna clarifies his 'didn't get prize money' comment Now, the actor said that it was an old vlog. "Actually, this is being blown out of proportion. It's from a vlog which was recorded nearly 40 days back, when I was travelling to my hometown in winters, but it got released some time back, so people thought it was a new recording. It isn't," he said.

Gaurav said that he has received the "full prize money." He added, "I have, in the meantime, received my full prize money. Also, in TV, the timelines take some time, which I have clearly mentioned in the vlog without blaming anyone. So kindly, please avoid hyping this up."

What Gaurav said about the money in his vlog earlier In his vlog, while answering fans' questions, Gaurav had said, “Waise sach bolu toh thoda time lagta hain ye sab ana. Frankly, abhi tak nahi miley hain. Lekin, I am sure mil jayenge because ek process hota hain (If I am being truthful, it takes time. I have not received it yet. But I am sure I will get it because there is a process).”

He added, “I think 1-2 mahiney toh lagte hain ye saari cheezein aanein mein because company ki apni internal audits hoti hain. Aa jayega, aisa nahi hain ki nahi aayega. Thoda delay hota hain, which is fine. TV ka banda hoon and TV mein thode delays hote hain. Aa jayega (It takes about 1-2 months for all the things to arrive because there are internal audits based on the company. I am from TV and there are delays here. It will come).”

About Gaurav's win in Bigg Boss 19, his career Gaurav won Bigg Boss 19 after winning Celebrity MasterChef. In the show, the actor beat Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More and Amaal Mallik to emerge as the winner. Speaking to news agency ANI after his victory, Gaurav had dedicated the win to his fans. "I would like to dedicate this journey to my fans. It wouldn't have been possible without them. I would like to dedicate this journey to every normal person who goes to work in the morning and works hard. This is a victory of an ordinary person," he had said.

Gaurav is known for serials such as Bhabhi, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Meri Doli Tere Angana, Jeevan Saathi - Humsafar Zindagi Ke, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, CID, Tere Bin andPrem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta. He gained fame for portraying Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa from 2021-2024.