Bigg Boss Season 19 winner Gaurav Khanna reveals he is yet to receive ₹50 lakh prize money: ‘Thoda time lagta hai’

Gaurav was answering fan questions in his new vlog. When a fan asked if he had received everything that was promised on the show, from the cash to the car as well as the coupons. In response, Gaurav said, “Waise sach bolu toh thoda time lagta hain ye sab ana. Frankly, abhi tak nahi miley hain. Lekin, I am sure mil jayenge because ek process hota hain (If I am being truthful, it takes time. I have not received it yet. But I am sure I will get it because there is a process).”

Actor Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 19 after surviving the house for more than three months, filled with drama, alliances, and heartbreaks. In the grand finale, held in December 2025, host Salman Khan announced him the winner. In his new YouTube vlog, Gaurav has now revealed that he has yet to receive the ₹50 lakhs prize money. (Also read: Gaurav Khanna shuts down claims that he won Bigg Boss 19 because he's famous: ‘Not been a Colors face for last 15 years’ )

‘Aa jayega, aisa nahi hain ki nahi aayega’ He continued, “I think 1-2 mahiney toh lagte hain ye saari cheezein aanein mein because company ki apni internal audits hoti hain. Aa jayega, aisa nahi hain ki nahi aayega. Thoda delay hota hain, which is fine. TV ka banda hoon and TV mein thode delays hote hain. Aa jayega (It takes about 1-2 months for all the things to arrive because there are internal audits based on the company. I am from TV and there are delays here. It will come).”

A second fan asked what changed in his life after he won the show. Gaurav said that about 50-60 people visit his house in Kanpur daily. He also shared that people love how he played the game, with a lot of dignity and class. Gaurav said that people recognise him from the show more than any other show so far.

Gaurav won Bigg Boss 19 after winning Celebrity MasterChef. In the show, the actor beat Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More and Amaal Mallik to emerge as the winner. He was one of the few contestants in Bigg Boss history to win the show without engaging in unnecessary fights or intense rivalries.