Lock Upp season two contestants revealed: Meet the first celebrity inmates of Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh's show

The buzz around Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is only getting louder. After announcing Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as the new hosts, the makers have now raised the excitement a notch higher by unveiling the first set of contestants of the reality show, sparking a wave of anticipation among fans. Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting Lock Upp Season 2.

First list of contestants revealed On Monday, Riteish Deshmukh, along with Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Monika Shergill, Vice President Content, Netflix India, attended the launch of the show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in Mumbai. The first three contestants were announced at the launch event.

Actor Ram Kapoor was introduced as the show's first contestant at the event. He expressed his excitement about participating in the reality show and shared the reasons that influenced his decision to join.

Opening up about the thought behind his decision, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor mentioned, “There were four universal signs for me to join the show. First, my very close and respected casting agent called me for this show. Secondly, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are the reason. Farah, Sajid, and I are childhood friends. Lastly, whenever I have worked with Ekta Kapoor, we have created magic.”

The second contestant of the show is fan-favourite Shivangi Joshi. The actor expressed her excitement about entering the show, saying her participation would come as a surprise to many since no one expects to see her on a reality show like this.

She was also asked how she would handle conflicts in the show. To this, Shivangi said, “Agar yeh main aaj hi aapko bata dungi toh aap show mein kya dekhenge? (If I tell you that right now, then what will you watch on the show?)”

The third contestant to be unveiled at the event was Desi Bling breakout star, Pamela Serena. She is a winner of Ms UAE World 2022 and Ms Universe Dubai 2021. She was last seen in Netflix’s Desi Bling and was known for her fiery remarks.