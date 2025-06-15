Kushal Tandon confirms breaking up with Shivangi Joshi 5 months ago in a now-deleted post; fans react

In October last year, television actor Kushal Tandon confirmed his relationship with his Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka co-star Shivangi Joshi. However, in a new turn of events, Kushal has now confirmed that he parted ways with the actor five months ago — but later deleted the post. (Also Read: Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi spark dating rumours once again as kissing video surfaces online) Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi part ways.

Kushal Tandon confirms breakup with Shivangi Joshi

On Sunday, Kushal took to Instagram Stories to confirm the breakup with Shivangi. His note read: “To all the people I love, just wanted to say, me and Shivangi (Joshi) are not together anymore. It’s been 5 months so yes.” The actor later deleted the post, but eagle-eyed fans had already taken screenshots and circulated them online. The two have also unfollowed each other.

The internet was not impressed with Kushal's move. One of Shivangi’s fans slammed Kushal and wrote, “Such a cheap person you are. Just a day before the premiere of her new show, you decided to announce your breakup? Shame on you, man. How insensitive of you... all for the limelight?” Another wrote, “Well, didn’t Kushal wish her success for this show launch, and now he’s posting such breakup stories just one day before it airs?” Some fans, however, defended him, writing, “Don’t you think it’s kind of a scam? It looks like they’re getting ready for a new ‘ship’... now a new pair and their compatibility will be all over the media.”

While Kushal claims that he and Shivangi broke up five months ago, in March 2025, Shivangi had wished Kushal on his birthday with a loving note. She wrote, “May this year bring you happiness, success, and everything your heart desires. Hope it’s filled with exciting opportunities, growth, and beautiful moments that make you truly smile... Wishing you everything good in life... Lots of love.”

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's relationship

Shivangi and Kushal reportedly fell in love on the sets of their show Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by fans, and their off-screen camaraderie fuelled dating rumours. Later, in an interview with ETimes in October, Kushal confirmed their relationship and said, “I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love. We are taking it very slow. My mother desperately wants to see me married, and unka bas chale toh meri shaadi aaj hi karwa de (if it were up to her, she would get me married today itself).”

Meanwhile, Shivangi is all set to share the screen with Harshad Chopda in Season 4 of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The show is set to premiere on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV from June 16.