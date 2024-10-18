Kushal Tandon confirms dating Shivangi Joshi: ‘I am definitely in love’

It’s official

In the interview, Kushal, 39, shared that he is dating his Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka co-star Shivangi, 26. He also shared that they want to take it slow at the moment.

"I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love. We are taking it very slow. My mother desperately wants to see me married, and unka bas chale toh meri shadi aaj hi karwa de (My mother desperately wants to see me married, and if it's upon her, then she might get me married today itself)," he said.

In the interview, he shared that he is happy to find the laylove in his life. This is the first time he spoke about the relationship. Till now, the actors had denied all the rumours.

Know all about the rumours

The buzz around their relationship started after the audience loved their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie. After the show wrapped up, fans were left wondering about the real-life equation between the two actors. The show premiered in July 2023 and went off-air in February 2024.

Sometime back, a report by News18 suggested that Shivangi and Kushal, aged 25 and 39 respectively, are dating each other. They quoted a source as saying that Shivangi and Kushal bonded well on the show’s set, which soon transformed into love. It claimed that they are ready to make things official.

At that time, Kushal denied it through a note on Instagram Stories. He wrote, “Yaar media wallloooo Ek bhath bathaooo, meri engagement horahiiii hain, our muje he nah pataaaaa?????? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts. Aisaaaa kaiseee karletheee Hoon aaap log, atleast thoro tho authentication news ki rahkaaaa Karoo mere bhai log? Ye apkeee source hain kaun (Hey media folks! Tell me something, I'm getting engaged and I don’t even know about it??? I'm here in Thailand training for martial arts. How do you guys do this? At least verify the news properly. Who are your sources anyway)?”

Earlier, Shivangi was rumoured to be dating her Balika Vadhu 2 co-star Randeep Rai. In 2022, Shivangi dismissed the claims, calling Randeep her friend. Meanwhile, Kushal was involved with actor Gauahar Khan. Their love story began on the set of Bigg Boss. They parted ways in 2014, after a year together.