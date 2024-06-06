Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi spark dating rumours once again as kissing video surfaces online

Just a few weeks after actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi dismissed dating rumours, a video of the two from their Thailand vacation has emerged on social media. It shows Kushal is seen kissing Shivangi, reigniting the speculations around their relationship. (Also read: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon getting engaged? Actors finally break their silence) Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon worked together on a TV show, Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka.

The video was shared on Instagram by a fan page of Kushal and Shivangi.

Clip from Thailand vacay

In the video, the actors, who worked together on the TV show Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka, are seen enjoying a boxing match together. At one point, Kushal kisses Shivangi on her cheek.

The video is said to be from their Thailand vacation, and is being shared on social media. However, the authenticity of the clip can’t be ascertained at the moment.

That being said, the video has sparked a whirlwind of assumptions among their fans, who are wondering about their closeness.

Earlier, a photograph of Kushal and Shivangi from the boxing match surfaced online. In the picture, Shivangi is wearing a white top and polka-dotted shorts, while Kushal is giving a casual vibe in an olive-green t-shirt.

Their denial

The video comes just sometime after the actors took to social media to refute such claims. Their denial came after some reports claimed that they are planning to make their relationship official by getting engaged.

Shivangi had dropped a cryptic post on Instagram Stories, which read, "I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew”.

Kushal was more direct in his statement. Taking to Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Yaar media wallloooo Ek bhath bathaooo, meri engagement horahiiii hain, our muje he nah pataaaaa?????? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts. Aisaaaa kaiseee karletheee Hoon aaap log, atleast thoro tho authentication news ki rahkaaaa Karoo mere bhai log? Ye apkeee source hain kaun (Hey media folks! Tell me something, I'm getting engaged and I don’t even know about it??? I'm here in Thailand training for martial arts. How do you guys do this? At least verify the news properly. Who are your sources anyway)?”

The buzz around their relationship status had been on for a while, fuelled by their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie. Earlier, Shivangi was rumoured to be dating her Balika Vadhu 2 co-star Randeep Rai. Meanwhile, Kushal had a very public relationship with Gauahar Khan. They parted ways in 2014.