Kushal Tandon: I believe in less work but better quality

Kushal Tandon is once again making a comeback to the small screen as the protagonist in the new TV show, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. The actor has his own restaurant business to take care of and therefore, says yes to a project only if it satisfies his creative abilities. He was last seen on TV in the 2020 web show Bebaakee. Now in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kushal opened up about the plot of the show and what led him to accept the role. Also read: Kushal Tandon is disgusted, quits social media and apologises to Sidharth Shukla: ‘I am sorry Sid’ Kushal Tandon is back with Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.

The show marks your return to television after more than five years. Why are you seen in very selected shows?

Less is better. I only believe in doing good projects; less work but better quality. After Beyhadh, I did a few web series and a ZEE5 movie. I was busy with that and my restaurant business. Then there was Covid as well. When something nice comes up, I take it. I don't do it just for the heck of it like a saas-bahu drama. After Beyhadh, there was no nice love story and then this came up. Ekta ma'am told me, ‘I only want you to play this role because I have especially written this role keeping you in mind.’

How is Barsatein different from other romantic shows on TV?

It's a very young age love story and very realistic. How Reyansh holds the business of a news house and is particular about his stories. He is a very righteous person, nonconformist and non-feminist. He has a wall around him which he never let anybody come in between. He is very charming, and very good at his job. He takes on the ministers and other influential people just to tell the right story. Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) comes into his office and falls for this guy. The show has a tagline - ‘Dil todne wale pe hi dil kyu aata hai’, i.e. why girls fall for the person who breaks their heart.

How is your role different from what you have done so far?

I look for good stories. Till now I always got roles like suave, good looking and charming. I wanted to have a rugged look. I am playing a newsroom honcho for the first time. Earlier, I got roles which were almost similar to my personality. So I want to play something in which I don't have to look good. I would do something like Mirzapur very soon. I am in talks with somebody because I am from Lucknow. I have that lingo. I hope I do some good roles which overpowers my personality and my looks, and in which I can do more acting.

You have earlier participated in Bigg Boss as well as Khatron Ke Khiladi. Which one is more scripted?

Nothing is scripted, everything is real. I have stopped doing reality shows and it's been nine years since I participated in any of them.

If given an opportunity, will you like to participate in Bigg Boss again?

No, never. I got called so many times, or just to be the guest. But for me, I have done one thing once and that is 8-9 years back, never ever I am going to go back. I was young and new at that time and wanted to try something.

What keeps you busy when you are not working in shows or looking after your business?

I have a web series as well. I am getting into production and reading scripts for my production house. I will also be acting in it.

The show will air on Sony at 8 pm July 10 onwards.