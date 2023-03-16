Shivangi Joshi hospitalised due to kidney infection, assures fans she's 'feeling better'

TV actor Shivangi Joshi had to be hospitalised after developing a kidney infection. She is now feeling better and has promised to be "back in action soon" for her fans. Shivangi is best known for her performance as Naira and Sirat in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. (Also read: Shivangi Joshi says fellow tv-actor told her 'acting to aati nahi hai')

Shivangi shared a picture of herself from the hospital bed and wrote, "Hi everyone, Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I’m feeling better. This is also to remind you’ll to take care of your body, mind and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all, And I will be back in action very soon."

In the picture, Shivangi could be seen showing a thumbs up sign, with a green coconut in her lap. Both her hands had bandages usually done after the injection of medicines through IV is completed. Soon after her post appeared online, many of her friends and industry colleagues flooded the comment box with well wishes for Shivangi. Rubina Dilaik posted a heart emoji and wrote, "Heal faster." Shivangi's Begusarai co-star Shweta Tiwari commented, "Get well soon my love..."

Dheeraj Dhooper wrote, "Hey take care n get well soon .. sending all the love n care to you." Swati Chitnis also dropped a heart emoji and wrote, "Oh God! please take care." Chetna Pande commented, "Get well soon love." Adhvik Mahajan also wrote, “Bahut sara pyaar (lots of love) nd best wishes always … get well soon Champ.” Sameer Onkar wrote, “Please take care shivangi..and get well soon.” Many of her fans also wrote comments on the post saying “get well soon”.

Shivangi Joshi made her debut with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi in 2013 and soon became a household name with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. She has since worked in several shows including Beintehaa and Begusarai. Last year, she participated in Rohit Shetty's adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

