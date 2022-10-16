Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update October 15: Abhimanyu asks Akshara to apologise to Mahima after an argument

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, more exciting twists will change Akshara and Abhimanyu's lives. Akshara will almost find the evidence of Kairav's case that Mahima has been hiding. Abhimanyu intervenes in Akshara and Mahima's altercation. Later, Abhimanyu asks Abhimanyu to leave the Birla house once again. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also read: Akshara, Abhimanyu end up sharing a room

Birlas plan to get Neil married

In the previous episode, Mahima plans to expose the truth about Abhimanyu and Akshara's relationship. She keeps their divorce papers out in the open for Manjari to notice but her plan miserably fails. In this episode, she again tries to oust Akshara but another fight between Abhimanyu and Akshara will make her work easier. More on this later in this article, but before let's find out how Neil's relationship with Aarohi suffers another turmoil. Anand reveals a marriage proposal for Neil which shocks Neil utterly. Seeing his reaction, the family members doubt if Neil already has someone in his life who he wants to marry. Neil denies any such suggestion. Interestingly, Aarohi calls Neil at the same time and mistakenly hears everything. Later, they get into an argument over this proposal. Aarohi forces Neil to tell the truth to their families while he continues to postpone. Keep reading the upcoming article on HT highlights to find out more.

Akshara questions Mahima

Abhimanyu asks Nishtha to help Akshara get ready. Nishtha confesses to Akshara about her interest in music. Akshara shares with her the form of her music academy and asks her to join. When Mahima finds out about this, she gets furious at Akshara. In the mean time, Akshara looks for Manjari's medicine in Mahima's room and almost finds out the evidence Mahima has been hiding which would prove Kairav's innocence. Before she could see anything, Mahima comes in and hides it once again. She shouts at Akshara for giving Nishtha career advice. She demeans Akshara and her career choices. Akshara gives her a befitting reply but Abhimanyu comes in between and asks Akshara to apologize to Mahima assuming she is disrespecting Mahima.

Akshara apologizes for losing her temper but she doesn't apologize for what she said. She also gives a strong reply to Mahima regarding the importance of music and leaves. Mahima is even more determined now to throw Akshara out of the family again. Back in their room, Akshara and Abhimanyu get into another argument over the preceding incidents. Abhimanyu asks Akshara to leave the house and Akshara readily agrees and gets ready to go.

In the upcoming episodes, Akshara stands at crossroads between the lie she made for Manjari and the truth she is hiding from her. She finds it difficult to fast for Abhimanyu but can also not lie to Manjari about it again. Keep reading more articles on HT highlights to know more.

