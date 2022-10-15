Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai written update October 14: Akshara, Abhimanyu end up sharing a room

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will bring Akshara and Abhimanyu even more closer as they are forced to share a room together. Meanwhile, Mahima plans to expose Abhimanyu and Akshara's divorce to Manjari. Aarohi gets suspicious of Akshara's whereabouts, but Suhasini shuts her down. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also read: Abhimanyu and Akshara look after each other during celebrations

Aarohi doubts Akshara

In the previous episode, Mahima plans to expose the truth about Abhimanyu and Akshara's relationship. She keeps their divorce papers out in the open and brings Manjari close to it for her to notice. Incidentally, Abhimanyu calls her for a ritual and Mahima fails in her evil plan. The Birlas continue with the veneration and enjoy the festival, Mahima sulks in the corner. Goenkas also celebrate the festival simultaneously. Akhilesh wonders if Akshara will also be celebrating Dussehra the same way at the workshop. Aarohi then mentions her suspicions. When asked, she recalls the incident that happened earlier about the call from the workshop asking for Akshara. Suhasini panics and shuts Aarohi down. She discards any of her doubts and doesn't allow her to continue the conversation. Aarohi is taken aback by her behavior and concludes that something is definitely wrong. Keep reading to find out what will happen when the Goenkas find out the truth.

Akshara and Abhimanyu share one room

Aarohi continues her investigation and tries calling Neil but Neil continues to avoid her. Manish catches her in the corner and asks her to bring her boyfriend home for the family to meet him. She gets worried as she is not very sure how they will react after finding out that her boyfriend is actually Neil. Back at the Birla house, circumstances lead to Abhimanyu and Akshara sharing one room. Akshara and Abhimanyu find it difficult to sleep so they end up arguing about one thing or the other. Akshara goes out of the room suddenly and Abhimanyu follows. Akshara ends up hurting herself on the stairs. All the family members come out and notice their argument. They instantly change their behavior in front of Manjari. Abhimanyu treats Akshara's injury on Manjari and Neil's insistence. Later, Abhimanyu helps Akshara once again while she sleeps. It looks like the distance between them is reducing with each passing moment. It will be interesting to see how this lie will soon become a truth of Abhira's life.

In the upcoming episodes, Akshara stands at a crossroads between the lie she made for Manjari and the truth she is hiding from her. She finds it difficult to fast for Abhimanyu but can also not lie to Manjari about it again. Keep reading more articles on HT highlights to know more.

