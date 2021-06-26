Sana Sayyad marries Imaad Shamsi, co-stars Nyra Banerjee, Adhvik Mahajan attend her nikaah. See pics

Sana Sayyad tied the knot with her boyfriend Imaad Shamsi, in a private ceremony on Friday and the pictures from the various ceremonies have emerged online.

TV actors Nyra Banerjee, Adhvik Mahajan and his wife Neha, among many others, attended the wedding of Sana Sayyad and they also shared videos and pictures from the grand celebrations.

For her nikaah ceremony, Sana wore an off-white lehenga and paired it with a diamond choker and matching earrings. She also wore a nath and maang tikka for the occasion. Imaad wore a matching off-white sherwani.

Neha posted a cute video from the bash. It is from a ritual where the bridesmaids steal the groom's shoes and demand some gift in return for his shoes.

Another image showed the newly-wed couple posing with the guests. Sana also re-shared some of the pictures and videos on her Instagram Stories. Nyra also shared a few photos as well as video clips of herself as she enjoyed the party.

A screenshot of Sana Sayyad's post.

Sana and Imaad during the ceremony.

Nyra shares Neha's post.

Neha also shared a video on her Instagram showing Sana and Imaad as they left the venue. "And they lived Happily Ever After...Amen Love you both @sana_sayyad29 @imzi995," she captioned it.

Sana and Imaad have been celebrating haldi, mehendi and other pre-wedding ceremonies for the past few days. Adhvik and Neha also attended Sana's haldi function along with Nyra.





Earlier this year, Sana put all rumours of her dating to rest after she posted a confirmation of her relationship. "Idk what did I do to deserve you but i’m just happy to be along for this ride thankie and IlY," she wrote.

Most recently seen in Lockdown ki Love Story, Sana was an MTV Splitsvilla participant in 2015 and later worked in a few television shows.