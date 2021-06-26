When Rajinikanth's hilarious story about playing Aishwarya Rai's hero made Amitabh Bachchan LOL. Watch

Actor Rajinikanth has often been criticised for roping in much younger female actors opposite him in movies. However, he has never been oblivious to the criticism.

Rajinikanth worked with Aishwarya Rai in S Shankar's Robot (Enthiran). They played a couple despite the 23-years age difference between them. During the launch of the movie in 2010, Rajinikanth even addressed the issue while speaking to the media.

Rajinikanth told a hilarious story about how a man he had met in Bangalore was not ready to believe that he had been cast as Aishwarya's 'hero'. "I'm not exaggerating. In Bangalore, my brother's house is there, I went there. Nearby, one Rajasthani tenants, they have come there. After knowing I was there, he came to see me. His name was Nandulal. He is some 60 plus. He came and say 'Hey Rajini, what happened to your hair?' I said, 'Jhadd gaye yaar, chorro (it shed, let's forget about it)'," Rajinikanth said to a laughing crowd.

The man then asked Rajinikanth if he was enjoying retirement life but the actor let him know that he would be starring in a film called Robot with Aishwarya Rai. "He said, 'Aishwarya Rai heroine? Arre kamaal ka ladki hai, fantastic. Who is the hero?'" At this, Amitabh Bachchan, who was sitting in the audience and is Aishwarya's father-in-law, started rolling with laughter, as did the rest of the audience.

"I said I am the hero. He asked, 'Are you?' His kids were also with him and told him, 'Daddy he is the hero'. Then 10 minutes he was there and didn't speak a word. He was staring me only. Then okay bye bye bye. Then I hear a voice from outside. 'What has happened to Aishwarya Rai?', 'What has happened to Abhishek Bachchan. Leave it.', 'What has happened to Amitabh Bachchan?'," he said.

Rajinikanth ended the story by thanking Aishwarya at which he slapped the table while laughing hard.

Enthiran was a major hit in both Rajinikanth and Aishwarya's careers. It later got a sequel which also starred Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.