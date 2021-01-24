Adhvik Mahajan: Contracts push actors into uncertainty

Known for his roles in ‘Naagin’, ‘Divya Drishti’ and as Angad in the film ‘Laxmii’, actor Adhvik Mahajan states that being contract bound does impede opportunities coming your way. “When I got my very first film project ‘Contract’, I was elated. For me a break like this that too with Ram Gopal Verma was a dream come true. But, as the things progressed, I began to realise the flip side of being bound in a legal agreement as I was constantly losing out on good projects. Contracts push actors into uncertainty, at one point I broke mine and began taking other projects.”

Talking about how he selects a project, the suave actor said, “For me all mediums are important and that’s the reason you see me working across platforms. I enjoy doing TV shows as much as I enjoy being a part of a feature film. For me staying connected to audience is a must. That’s the reason I have done regional films too. South films are a different ball game and absolutely fun to work on.” Adhvik came up with a short film last year. “To keep things on a roll and beat the pandemic blues, I made a short film ‘Tamas’ with Rashami Desai during lockdown. I remember contacting some actresses from TV to play female lead. But, no one really responded. But, Rashami loved the script and the short film happened. The film has given me a lot encouragement as writer and director. Now, with the onset of New Year, I am back on small screen and currently busy with another romantic-drama ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’.”