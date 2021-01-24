Adhvik Mahajan: Contracts push actors into uncertainty
Known for his roles in ‘Naagin’, ‘Divya Drishti’ and as Angad in the film ‘Laxmii’, actor Adhvik Mahajan states that being contract bound does impede opportunities coming your way. “When I got my very first film project ‘Contract’, I was elated. For me a break like this that too with Ram Gopal Verma was a dream come true. But, as the things progressed, I began to realise the flip side of being bound in a legal agreement as I was constantly losing out on good projects. Contracts push actors into uncertainty, at one point I broke mine and began taking other projects.”
Talking about how he selects a project, the suave actor said, “For me all mediums are important and that’s the reason you see me working across platforms. I enjoy doing TV shows as much as I enjoy being a part of a feature film. For me staying connected to audience is a must. That’s the reason I have done regional films too. South films are a different ball game and absolutely fun to work on.” Adhvik came up with a short film last year. “To keep things on a roll and beat the pandemic blues, I made a short film ‘Tamas’ with Rashami Desai during lockdown. I remember contacting some actresses from TV to play female lead. But, no one really responded. But, Rashami loved the script and the short film happened. The film has given me a lot encouragement as writer and director. Now, with the onset of New Year, I am back on small screen and currently busy with another romantic-drama ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adhvik Mahajan: Contracts push actors into uncertainty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai, Tinaa Dattaa make fun of contestants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth speaks on Rubina-Abhinav's advantage, schools Nikki, Aly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Mehta reveals she turned down two TV shows after quitting Taarak Mehta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 109: Kamya says Eijaz is arrogant and over-confident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rannvijay Singha clearly wins the Bernie Sanders edit with this Roadies meme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avneet Kaur on being body shamed: Trolls don’t deserve even a fraction of our attention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teejay Sidhu celebrates birthday with newborn baby and Karanvir Bohra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo teases a power-packed Weekend Ka Vaar episode, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naina Singh: One cannot hide their real persona on screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Shefali praises Arshi despite her triggering Sonali-Rubina fight
- Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga praises Arshi Khan for this trait of hers, despite her constant fights with everyone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 108: Sonali Phogat cries, says she want to leave the house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pavitra Punia - Eijaz Khan love story: What we have is real. Love is a beautiful
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan addresses question on marrying Pavitra Punia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin to reunite with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14: report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox