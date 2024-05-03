Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon getting engaged? Actors finally break their silence

Ever since Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon worked together on the TV show Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka, there have been rumours swirling that they are dating. In fact, some reports also claimed that they are planning to make their relationship official by getting engaged. Now, the actors have come forward to deny the speculations, dubbing them as baseless. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan: Rumoured couples who need to break their silence) Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon worked together on TV show, Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka.

The actors took to their respective social media accounts to refute the engagement rumours. This is the first time that the actors have reacted to their link-up rumours.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Breaking their silence

Seemingly reacted to the recent reports, Shivangi dropped a cryptic post on Instagram Stories, which read, "I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew”. Her next post was about kindness. While Shivangi opted for a cryptic way to react to the engagement rumours, Kushal was more direct.

Taking to Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Yaar media wallloooo Ek bhath bathaooo, meri engagement horahiiii hain, our muje he nah pataaaaa?????? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts. Aisaaaa kaiseee karletheee Hoon aaap log, atleast thoro tho authentication news ki rahkaaaa Karoo mere bhai log? Ye apkeee source hain kaun (Hey media folks! Tell me something, I'm getting engaged and I don’t even know about it??? I'm here in Thailand training for martial arts. How do you guys do this? At least verify the news properly. Who are your sources anyway)?” He also posted a picture of himself from a material training session to support his post.

Know all about the rumours

Speculation about their relationship status had been circulating for a while, fueled by their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie. With the show recently concluding its run, fans were left wondering about the real-life equation between the two actors. The show premiered in July 2023 and went off-air in February 2024. (Read: Kushal Tandon: I believe in less work but better quality)

Sometime back, a report by News18 suggested that Shivangi and Kushal, aged 25 and 39 respectively, are dating each other. They quoted a source as saying that Shivangi and Kushal bonded well on the show’s set, which soon transformed into love. It claimed that they are in a committed relationship, and want to make things official soon.

“Both of them are very private people and therefore, want to keep their relationship away from the public eye. They might announce their relationship when they feel the time is right," the source was quoted as saying in the report.

Earlier, Shivangi was rumoured to be dating her Balika Vadhu 2 co-star Randeep Rai. In 2022, Shivangi dismissed the claims, calling Randeep her friend. Meanwhile, Kushal was involved with actor Gauahar Khan. Their love story began on the set of Bigg Boss. They parted ways in 2014, after a year together.