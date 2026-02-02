The 50: Vanshaj Singh leaks chat with Prince Narula's team after eviction, calls him and Karan Patel ‘clowns’
Vanshaj Singh was evicted in the first episode of the reality show, The 50, and he blamed co-contestants Karan Patel and Prince Narula for it.
The 50 premiered on February 1, and there is already enough not just on-screen drama, but also off-screen drama to talk about. Vanshaj Singh was the first contestant to be evicted from the show, and he is not happy with co-contestants Prince Narula and Karan Patel for it. Taking to his Instagram stories, Vanshaj called them ‘absolute clowns’ and even leaked a chat with Prince’s team.
Vanshaj Singh calls Karan Patel, Prince Narula ‘clowns’
Social media influencer Vanshaj was evicted by the captains of the first Arena challenge on the first episode. He took to Instagram and slammed Prince and Karan for their decision, writing, “Performed my task in a TASK-ORIENTED show + helped my team, got voted out for having least interaction? KARAN & PRINCE ABSOLUTE CLOWNS.” He also wrote about Prince, “didnt even consider the performance in a TASK ORIENTED SHOW & eliminated because a 22yr old kid didnt talk to.”
Slamming Karan, he wrote, “i hope your weak old joints pain today, you deserve to be sent to an old-age home, you have made a life time hater, i will keep reminding you my name for next 10 years, budhu budha (stupid old man).” He then mocked Prince, writing, “Hi guys, it’s me Prince Narula. I spent my life influencing individuality and fighting against the industry. I manipulate 10,000 young kids every year, but I am also a hypocrite because I am everything I stand against. I make groups, manipulate, and do politics & eliminated Vanshaj because he didn’t talk to me.”
Leaks chats with Prince Narula’s team
After his posts, Vanshaj claims that Prince’s team reached out to him. He shared a screenshot which read, “Hey Vanshaj, Team Prince Narula this side. No personal hate and we don’t need any controversy. Show ko show ki tarah lo and move on. Don’t post stories like this. In fact, we were about to post a story for you, buddy.” Mocking them too, he added, “I am Prince Narula team. Why you put story? No controversy plz. We were about to give you a shoutout. What happened if we eliminated you for no reason?”
About The 50
The 50, which is streaming on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm, is produced by Banijay Asia. It promises to bring 50 well-known personalities from television, film and the social media world. Divya Agarwal, Neelam Giri, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Neelam Giri, among many others, are contestants on the show.
