The 50 list of contestants: From Karan Patel and Divya Agarwal to Prince Narula, a look at 25 confirmed participants

It is rare for a brand-new competitive reality show to generate excitement beyond long-running favourites like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Roadies. However, The 50 seems to have broken that mould. With its intriguing concept of 50 celebrities living together in a grand palace and competing in high-stakes tasks for survival, the show has successfully sparked curiosity among viewers. 25 confirmed contestants of The 50. Beyond the format, the contestant line-up has added to the buzz. Featuring a diverse mix of personalities from different fields — including winners from Roadies, Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla, along with actors, comedians and digital creators, the first season of The 50 promises an unpredictable and entertaining ride. Here’s a look at the 25 confirmed contestants: 1. Nikki Tamboli – Nikki is no stranger to reality television. The actor rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 14 and later appeared on shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 and Celebrity MasterChef India.

2. Arbaz Patel – A social media influencer and reality TV star, Arbaz first appeared on Splitsvilla 15. He gained further recognition on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, where his love story with Nikki Tamboli grabbed headlines. He was last seen on Ashneer Grover’s Rise & Fall, where he emerged as one of the strongest contestants. 3. Nehal Chudasama – An Indian model and actor, Nehal recently participated in Bigg Boss 19 and was evicted in 14th place.

4. Sapna Choudhary – The popular dancer and actor, who earlier appeared on Bigg Boss 11, impressed viewers with her bold and outspoken personality and is now set to entertain audiences once again on The 50.

5. Krishna Shroff – Jackie Shroff’s daughter has participated in two stunt-based reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 and Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, finishing as the runner-up on both occasions. 6. Siwet Tomar – A social media influencer and reality TV regular, Siwet was the first runner-up on MTV Roadies: Karam Ya Kaand and later a semi-finalist on Splitsvilla 15. 7. Hamid Barkiz – A content creator and athlete, Hamid won Roadies Revolution in 2021 and Splitsvilla X4 in 2023. His strong task performances and strategic thinking make him one to watch.

8. Lovekesh Kataria – The YouTuber rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT 3. Despite a strong fan base, he was evicted early and failed to reach the finale. 9. Chahat Pandey – Chahat rose to fame with television shows such as Humari Bahu Silk, Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya and Nath. Her stint on Bigg Boss 18 made her a household name.

10. Sumaira Shaikh – A psychology graduate turned stand-up comedian, Sumaira has worked with AIB and written for shows such as Pushpavalli and Beauty and the Beast. 11. Neelam Giri – A Bhojpuri actor who gained popularity after her appearance on Bigg Boss 19, where Salman Khan praised her humble nature.

12. Maxtern (Sagar Thakur) – A former e-sports player and gaming YouTuber, Maxtern now creates political and educational content. With both him and Lovekesh Kataria under the same roof, the show’s first rivalry seems inevitable. 13. Shiv Thakare – After starting with MTV Roadies 15, Shiv won Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and later became a household name with Bigg Boss 16. He has also appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

14. Dimple Singh – An actor and performer known for her work in the Bhojpuri industry, Dimple gained recognition after collaborating with Khesari Lal Yadav and later became known as the industry’s ‘lucky charm’. 15. Riddhi Dogra – A popular television and film actor, Riddhi has featured in hit shows and blockbuster films such as Jawan and Tiger 3, and has previously participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye.

16. Urvashi Dholakia – One of television’s most iconic villains, Urvashi went on to win Bigg Boss 6 and later appeared on Nach Baliye 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

17. Dushyant Kukreja – A digital creator with over 1.3 million Instagram followers and more than 49 million YouTube subscribers, Dushyant is known for relatable content and travel videos.

18. Shiny Doshi – The actor rose to fame with Sarojini – Ek Nayi Pehal and later became a household name with Pandya Store. She has also appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

19 & 20. Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot – Bhojpuri star Monalisa and her actor husband Vikrant, who earlier appeared together on Nach Baliye 8, will be competing as a couple.

21. Divya Agarwal – A reality TV regular, Divya won Ace of Space Season 1 and Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 after rising to fame on Splitsvilla 10.

22. Karan Patel – Best known for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Karan has also appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye.

23. Faisal Shaikh – Popular for his lip-sync and comedy videos, Faisal has appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Celebrity MasterChef India.

24. Vanshaj Singh – A gaming and pop-culture content creator who previously appeared on MX Player’s The Playground.

25. Prince Narula – Known as the ‘king of reality shows’, Prince has won Roadies, Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9, making him one of the strongest contenders on the show.