Bigg Boss 19 contestants go to success party in bus, internet finds it amusing: ‘Inspired by Hum Saath Saath Hai movie’

Several Bigg Boss 19 contestants, including winner Gaurav Khanna and finalists Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal, recently reunited in Dubai for the show’s success party. While many videos from the celebration have surfaced on social media, one particular clip has caught everyone’s attention. The video shows the contestants travelling to the venue together in a bus. Bigg Boss 19 concluded on December 7, with television actor Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner of the show.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants in a bus The success party was also attended by Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Mridul Tiwari. Danube Group founder Rizwan Sajan hosted the celebrations in Dubai.

The video showing the contestants travelling together to the venue has left fans both surprised and amused. While some questioned why they were all packed into a bus, others were reminded of the iconic ABCD song from Salman Khan’s film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

“If A list bollywood celebs can sit in buses arranged by Ambanis ye log kya cheez hai (who are they),” one wrote on social media, with another joking, “Tanya arriving solo in Rolls Royce.”

One wrote, “Inspired by hum saath saath hai movie”, one joked, “Commoners by bus. Big entry of Boss Lady all eyes on her.” “Matlab why in a buss,” one wondered. "ABCDEF…. song by Awez Darbar," one shared. Another shared, “Miss Salman Khan.”