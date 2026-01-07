Bigg Boss 19 contestants go to success party in bus, internet finds it amusing: ‘Inspired by Hum Saath Saath Hai movie’
Several Bigg Boss 19 contestants, including winner Gaurav Khanna and finalists Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal, recently reunited in Dubai for the show’s success party. While many videos from the celebration have surfaced on social media, one particular clip has caught everyone’s attention. The video shows the contestants travelling to the venue together in a bus.
Bigg Boss 19 contestants in a bus
The success party was also attended by Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Mridul Tiwari. Danube Group founder Rizwan Sajan hosted the celebrations in Dubai.
The video showing the contestants travelling together to the venue has left fans both surprised and amused. While some questioned why they were all packed into a bus, others were reminded of the iconic ABCD song from Salman Khan’s film Hum Saath Saath Hain.
“If A list bollywood celebs can sit in buses arranged by Ambanis ye log kya cheez hai (who are they),” one wrote on social media, with another joking, “Tanya arriving solo in Rolls Royce.”
One wrote, “Inspired by hum saath saath hai movie”, one joked, “Commoners by bus. Big entry of Boss Lady all eyes on her.” “Matlab why in a buss,” one wondered. "ABCDEF…. song by Awez Darbar," one shared. Another shared, “Miss Salman Khan.”
About Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19 concluded on December 7, with television actor Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner of the show. He won the trophy by defeating Farrhana Bhatt. He also took home the ₹50 lakh cash prize. The show started with 16 contestants entering the Bigg Boss house, with two wildcards joining later. The finalists were: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, became the most-watched non-fiction show on OTT during its finale week, averaging around 8 million viewers per week.
As per Ormax reports, Bigg Boss’s Season 19 clicked an average of 7.5-8 million viewers per week. After becoming the most-watched non-fiction show on OTT leading up to the finale, the finale week was no different for the reality show. The Ormax report shows that between December 1 and 7, the show clicked 7.2 million viewers and became the most-watched show of the week in the category.
