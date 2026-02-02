The 50 decoded: Bigg Boss drama meets Roadies grit; know all about the show's concept, strongest contenders to bet on

While The 50 claims to be the biggest reality show yet, the so-called freshness largely lies in its scale, a massive number of contestants, a different form of audience participation, and an unbiased, unknown host. Beyond that, much of the show’s concept and casting feels like a familiar mix of existing reality formats. After the first episode, it becomes evident that The 50 doesn’t reinvent but rather blends elements of popular shows into one package. Here’s a closer look at what the show actually offers.

Reality shows such as Bigg Boss , Roadies and Khatron Ke Khiladi have, over the years, built massive fan bases, with viewers eagerly waiting for each new season. This year, however, a new entrant has arrived claiming to refresh and redefine India’s reality TV space. Titled The 50, the show premiered on February 1, promising scale, novelty and a never-seen-before format.

The 50: Concept explained The concept of The 50 is straightforward. Fifty celebrities from different walks of life, YouTubers, actors and seasoned reality show contestants, live together in a grand palace and fight for survival through daily tasks. Contestants must form alliances for each challenge, and the winning team gains control, deciding the fate of others in the house.

Much like Bigg Boss, the show thrives on high-voltage drama, with contestants carefully chosen to ensure rivalries, conflicts and constant tension. However, unlike Bigg Boss, there is no kitchen drama, filler tasks or a host moral-policing contestants at every step.

In structure, The 50 bears a stronger resemblance to Roadies. Survival depends entirely on winning tasks, dominating eliminations and playing sharp politics. The major difference is the absence of mentors, and the fact that a single task can completely change a contestant’s fate. Just like Roadies, viewers have no say in eliminations.

So, what’s the role of the audience? The show introduces a betting-style engagement model. Viewers are encouraged to back the contestant they like and believe is the strongest and most likely to win. One lucky audience member will take home the grand prize of ₹50 lakh if their chosen contestant wins the show.

Additionally, the show has introduced smaller token rewards for just the beginning. In the first episode itself, a fan won ₹1 lakh after betting on the contestant who completed the task fastest.

Strongest contestants so far Among all contestants, Prince Narula emerges as the strongest player. A veteran of reality TV, Prince rose to fame after winning Roadies and went on to win Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss 9. Currently a mentor on Roadies, his strategic mind and physical prowess make him a formidable force. In the very first episode, he proved his dominance by completing the task in just 28 seconds, the fastest performance so far.

Rajat Dalal also stands out as a strong contender. A fitness trainer by profession, his physical strength and competitiveness give him an edge in endurance-based tasks, even though strategy may not be his strongest suit. Faisal Shaikh and Digvijay Rathee are equally promising. Both combine physical strength with smart gameplay, making them a dangerous duo for other contestants.

Karan Patel and Shiv Thakare left a strong impression as well. Karan’s previous stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi has prepared him well for physically demanding challenges. Shiv, a reality show all-rounder, has participated in Roadies, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, giving him a clear understanding of both game politics and task strategy.

Strong female contenders Among the women, Arushi Chawla, Manisha Rani and Nikki Tamboli appear to be the strongest players so far. Arushi, a former Roadies contestant, is known for turning the game around through smart moves and task wins, making The 50 well within her comfort zone. Manisha Rani, though new to task-based reality shows, compensates with sharp manipulation skills and social gameplay, which could help her survive nominations. Nikki Tamboli, having proven herself in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss Marathi, is an unpredictable force—capable of both winning tasks and stirring the game when needed.