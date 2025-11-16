Rohit Shetty reveals Khatron Ke Khiladi will return to screens next year; details here

Rohit Shetty has dropped major updates about the upcoming season of Khatron ke Khiladi. The filmmaker, who is known to host the stunt-based reality show, revealed that he will return with a bunch of new contestants, as they will face the fear head-on. Shetty, who was filling in for Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss Weekend ka Vaar episode, stated that Khatron ke Khiladi is scheduled to air next year. Rohit Shetty hosted Bigg Boss Weekend ka Vaar in the absence of Salman Khan,(Sunil Khandare)

While the show saw Akshay Kumar as the host for the first couple of seasons, Shetty took over the role from season 5 and is expected to continue in the upcoming season as well.

When will Khatron ke Khiladi season 15 air?

While on the sets of Bigg Boss, the Golmaal: Fun Unlimited director revealed, “The audience was upset that we couldn’t bring a season this year, but next year the show is returning." Shetty’s announcement about the show comes amid reports of the new season being shelved, and the statement has got the fans excited.

The last season of Khatron ke Khiladi saw contestants like Nimrit Kaur, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, and Karan Veer Mehra. After staying unbeaten in most of the stunts, Karan Veer Mehra went on to be the winner of the show.

Rohit Shetty takes over Bigg Boss stage

As for Shetty hosting Weekend ka Vaar, the Singham director stepped into the shoes of the host after Salman Khan jetted off for the Da-Bangg tour, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Stebin Ben. With the filmmaker’s entry in the controversial show, he stirred some new drama by scolding Amaal Malik for his threats against the makers and praising Farrhana Bhata for her solo game.

New episodes of Bigg Boss season 19 are available to stream on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

FAQs

Q1. Who won Khatron ke Khiladi season 14?

Ans. Khatron ke Khiladi season 14 was won by Karan Veer Mehra.

Q2. Since which season has Rohit Shetty been hosting Khatron ke Khiladi?

Ans. Rohit Shetty has been hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi since season 5.

Q5. Who was the host of Khatron ke Khiladi season 1?

Ans. Khatron ke Khiladi season 1 was hosted by Akshay Kumar.