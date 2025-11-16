Bigg Boss 19: Rohit Shetty goes ‘Shah Rukh ka Salman ka, Ajay ka, sabka badla lega’ after Pranit More roasts him. Watch

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty replaced Salman Khan as the host on this Weekend Ka Vaar. The latest episode saw the filmmaker reprimanding and advising contestants on their game inside the house. The new promo shows him introducing some fun tasks and allowing comedian Pranit More to roast him. Rohit Shetty roasts Pranit More during Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Pranit More roasts Rohit Shetty during Weekend Ka Vaar

The promo, shared by JioHotstar on its official Instagram handle, shows Rohit giving Pranit a free pass to perform a stand-up set on him live, just as he has done with Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn during his comedy gigs. Pranit then went on to crack jokes about him and his films. He said, “Rohit sir is so talented; he’s perfect as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He jumps off a moving car, but the biggest danger was spending ₹100 crore on Dilwale.” To this, Rohit laughed and quipped, “ ₹150 crore.”

Pranit added, “He respects the police so much that he puts them at the centre of all his films. The police respect him so much in return that when there’s a checkpoint, Rohit sir is the one who checks their vehicles, and the police tell him, ‘Let us go, sir.’” This left everyone, including Rohit Shetty, in splits.

However, the filmmaker responded in style by giving the comedian electric shocks as part of a task. The host will be seen making contestants perform a challenge where shock bands are tied to their arms, and after every question, they receive a jolt. The promo shows Rohit telling Pranit, “Salman ka, Shah Rukh ka, Ajay ka sabka badla lega re tera Shetty (Your Shetty will avenge everyone, Salman, Shah Rukh, Ajay, all of them),” as he watches Pranit standing with shock bands strapped to his hand.

All about the latest Bigg Boss 19 episode

The latest episode saw Rohit Shetty calling out Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha for calling Bigg Boss biased and unfair. The host also advised Ashnoor Kaur to play solo, asked Farrhana Bhatt to control her language, praised Malti Chahar for taking the right stands, and defended Gaurav Khanna for choosing captaincy in the ration task. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.