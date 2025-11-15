Salman Khan dances to Dil Diyan Gallan with Tamannaah Bhatia during Dabangg tour; internet calls it ‘cringe pro max’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently in Qatar, entertaining fans with his Dabangg Tour. Several videos from his performance in Doha last night surfaced online. While Salman’s solo performances to his iconic songs won hearts, his dance with Tamannaah Bhatia drew criticism. Salman Khan performs with Tamannaah Bhatia during Dabangg Tour.

Salman Khan's performance during Dabangg Tour

As part of the Dabangg Tour, Salman was seen dancing to some of his most popular tracks, including Oo Jaane Jana, Jumme Ki Raat from Kick, Pandey Jee Seeti from Dabangg, and Sajan Radio from Tubelight, among others. He was also seen grooving with children on stage to celebrate Children’s Day. Fans were heard hooting and cheering for the superstar as he performed with full energy.

Another video showed the actor dancing to Dil Diyan Gallan with Tamannaah Bhatia. The two were seen romancing on stage, dressed stylishly in black and red ensembles, respectively. However, the video did not impress fans. One comment read, “This is looking so awkward.” Another said, “Second-hand embarrassment.” Others wrote, “Cringe pro max,” “Tamannaah looks embarrassed,” and “What in the cringe is this?”

Apart from Salman and Tamannaah, Sunil Grover, Stebin Ben, Jacqueline Fernandez and Maniesh Paul are also part of the Dabangg Tour. Another viral clip from the event showed Sunil mimicking Salman while the audience cheered loudly.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film

Salman will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan. He will be portraying an Army officer in the film, which also stars Chitrangada Singh in a key role. The film revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. While there were rumours about Amitabh Bachchan being part of the cast, the director has denied Big B’s involvement. The film is currently under production and is scheduled for release in 2026. In addition, Salman also has Kick 2 in the pipeline with Sajid Nadiadwala.