Daisy Shah’s Dabangg tour outfit seems ‘inspired’ by Beyonce at Coachella

Bollywood stars have a tough life. They have restaurants to visits, parties to attend and ribbons to cut everywhere and need a new outfit for every new work commitment. Of course, it must not be easy to find these outfits and style them on your own. Which is why they trust on their stylists to guide them into the light of fashion.

However, this trust also often fails them, like it recently happened with Daisy Shah.The Race 3 actor had an unfortunate fashion moment when she descended on the stage of the latest Dabangg Tour wearing an outfit blatantly copied from Beyonce’s Coachella 2018 outfit.

Her ootd is her ootd, none of your ootd! #DaisyShah pic.twitter.com/4y42XSa7zS — Tamanna Wahi (@tamannaW) June 25, 2018

From her head to her toes, every piece of her ensemble seemed like a cheaper, more uninspired version of Beyonce’s. The yellow hoodie was replaced by a shimmery yellow T-shirt, the booty shorts replaced by longer, more modest pair and the iridescent fringe boots replaces with a smaller, more basic version.

The same picture was also posted by Instagram page Diet Sabya, which call out celebrities for wearing dupes of designer outfits. Designer Masaba Gupta also commented on the picture ‘Why did I not die before seeing this?’

Daisy was recently targeted by trolls for her “Our business is our business, none of your business” line in Race 3 but she was happy about the attention it got. “We never thought that this dialogue would be taken by the audience so well. It’s really fun when people give their own version to my dialogue. It has also seeped into my house like if I have a conversation with my sister, she is like, ‘Dude, it is my business none of your business’. I am like ok fine,” she told PTI.

