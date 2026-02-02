Internet calls Rajat Dalal ‘gunda’ for slapping Digvijay Rathee in The 50: ‘He should be removed immediately’

The video shows Rajat Dalal asking contestants not to disrespect anyone during tasks. Reacting to this, Digvijay called out Rajat for being hypocritical and speaking up only because someone had called him “pagal (Mad)”, while he had remained quiet the other day when Siddharth was using abusive language during a fight with Karan. This made Rajat angry, following which he slapped Digvijay, grabbed him by the neck and pushed him backwards.

A new reality show, The 50 , has audiences hooked to their TV and mobile screens. The show premiered on February 1, and the first episode saw a heated argument between Karan Patel and Siddharth Bhardwaj. Now, a new promo of the show that has surfaced online shows Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee getting into a physical fight during one of the tasks.

The fight shocked the other contestants inside the house, who rushed in to separate the two. As the video surfaced online, the internet expressed anger over Rajat resorting to physical violence once again (after doing so earlier in Bigg Boss 18 as well). One of the comments read, “Such bullsh*t… the guy could’ve gotten seriously hurt.” Another commented, “This is not fair. He should be removed immediately.” One user wrote, “How disgusting!! This is coming from someone who liked Rajat in BB and not Digvijay!! Absolutely disgusting.” Another wrote, “Once a gunda, always a gunda,” while one comment read, “Colors TV’s fall from grace is epic.”

In Bigg Boss 18, Farah Khan had warned Rajat against getting physical with other contestants, or he would be thrown out of the show. During the same season, Digvijay had multiple heated arguments with Rajat Dalal. Avinash had even pushed Digvijay during the show, causing him to fall and get injured. However, no action was taken.

Later, when Rajat and Digvijay came out of the house, they were involved in another major fight after Rajat allegedly threatened to slap Digvijay in a public place for calling him a criminal. The video went viral on social media, but the two later claimed that they had sorted out their differences.