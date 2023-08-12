Jennie winks at fans during BLACKPINK's New Jersey show, wins hearts as she performs with Lisa, Jisoo and Rose. Watch

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa held their recent concert at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Several pictures and videos of the members on stage during soundcheck and the show surfaced on social media platforms. Blinks, the fandom of the group, have showered praises on them. (Also Read | BLACKPINK's Lisa drops holiday pics from Europe, fans think she is with rumoured BF Frédéric Arnault) BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose at their New Jersey concert.

Jennie winks at her fans during the show

In a clip, Jennie is seen performing next to a chair with her team members. During this, she sang and also smiled at her fans. Jennie also winked and mouthed 'hi' while looking at some of her fans in the audience. During their show, Jennie was also seen laughing ear to ear and posing for the cameras with her teammates. In a clip, Jennie and Rose were also seen teasing each other.

Jisoo, Lisa and Rose too perform during the concert

Jennie also performed her song SOLO during the show. Jisoo during the concert also performed her song All Eyes On Me. In the middle of the show, looking at the camera, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose danced to Flower while Jennie grooved to All Eyes On Me during the encore. They also cut a cake on stage as fans hooted and cheered for them. BLACKPINK is currently in the US for their Born Pink World Tour.

Fans react to BLACKPINK's show

Reacting to the videos online, a fan wrote, "Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, Rose, you guys are amazing! Your performances have our hearts." A person said, "BLACKPINK is amazing. The energy in their performance, they give it their all." A tweet read, "What is this behaviour, Jennie Kim, you gonna kill me." A person commented, "Jisoo's transition from Flower to All Eyes On Me, woohoo!" "Nini really is the kindest person, here she hugging one of the dancers," said a social media person. At the show, footballer Tom Brady was also seen.

Jennie on being a K-pop idol

Last month, talking about stardom, Jennie talked to Dua Lipa on her BBC Sounds Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast. As reported by Variety, she had said, “Starting my career in Korea as a K-pop artist has restricted so many sides of me, where it wasn’t just allowed to be shown because I’m a K-pop idol. And I was scared, I think, also to express myself. And as things grew, over time, I was able to express myself and people would see it as breaking the boundaries rather than ‘she’s doing something that she’s not allowed to do’ and being able to open a new chapter for people that are starting in the business in Korea."

She had added, “That’s when I realized I want to break more boundaries for people in my culture to understand that expressing yourself as however you want – here shouldn’t be a standard. There shouldn’t be a reason to judge and just see it as, ‘Oh, that’s how that person expresses themselves'."

