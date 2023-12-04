38th Golden Disc Awards: BTS' Jungkook and Jimin get nods for Best Digital Song, check out full list of nominations

The 38th Golden Disc Awards will take place next year on January 6 at the Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. Earlier today (December 4), the organising committee created the official website for the prestigious annual award ceremony, announcing the nominees across various major categories. The nominees list includes the names of artists who received nods for the main awards - Digital Song Division Bonsang and Album Division Bonsang. BTS stars Jungkook and Jimin both received nods for Best Digital Song, while Jungkook also received a nomination for Best Album for his solo debut album GOLDEN.

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook dominate the nominations for 38th Golden Disc Awards