38th Golden Disc Awards: BTS' Jungkook and Jimin get nods for Best Digital Song, check out full list of nominations
BTS stars Jungkook and Jimin get nods for Best Digital Song while the former also receives nomination for Best Album
The 38th Golden Disc Awards will take place next year on January 6 at the Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. Earlier today (December 4), the organising committee created the official website for the prestigious annual award ceremony, announcing the nominees across various major categories. The nominees list includes the names of artists who received nods for the main awards - Digital Song Division Bonsang and Album Division Bonsang. BTS stars Jungkook and Jimin both received nods for Best Digital Song, while Jungkook also received a nomination for Best Album for his solo debut album GOLDEN.
38th Golden Disc Awards Full List of Nominations
Check out the full list of nominations for the 38th Golden Disc Awards below:
Best Digital Song
(G)I-DLE – Queencard
aespa – Spicy
AKMU – Love Lee
DK – 심(心)
FIFTY FIFTY – Cupid
H1-KEY – Rose Blossom
IVE – I Am
LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven ft. Nile Rodgers
NCT Dream – Candy
NewJeans – Ditto
STAYC – Teddy Bear
Parc Jae-jung – Let’s Say Goodbye
SEVENTEEN – Super
SEVENTEEN BSS – Fighting ft. Lee Young-ji
Woody – Say I Love You
Lim Young-woong – London Boy
Jungkook – Seven ft. Latto
Jimin – Like Crazy
Jisoo – Flower
Taeyang – VIBE ft. Jimin
Best Album
(G)I-DLE – I Feel
aespa – MY WORLD
Agust D – D-Day
ATEEZ – The World EP.2: Outlaw
ENHYPEN – Dark Blood
EXO – Exist
ITZY – Kill My Doubt
IVE – I’ve Mine
LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven
NCT – Golden Age
NCT 127 – Fact Check
NCT Dream – ISTJ
NMIXX – expérgo
Stray Kids – 5-Star
TREASURE – Reboot
TWICE – Ready To Be
ZEROBASEONE – Youth in the Shade
SEVENTEEN – FML
Jungkook – Golden
Tomorrow X Together – The Name Chapter: Freefall
Rookie Artist of the Year
BOYNEXTDOOR
EVNNE
FIFTY FIFTY
PLAVE
RIIZE
xikers
ZEROBASEONE
LUN8
nSSign
Hwang Yeong-woong