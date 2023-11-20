BTS' Jungkook performs ‘Golden’ and ‘Hate You’ live on stage, crowd chants ‘Jungkookie!’

K-pop band BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook performed some of his most loved songs live on stage on November 20, 2023, at the Jangchung Arena (Jung-gu, Seoul) Many of Jungkook's bandmates supported his performance by attending virtually or personally.

The singer's performance was live-streamed via the Weverse app on the BTS channel. For global audiences, the concert rolled out with subtitles in English, Japanese, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, and Spanish on Weverse Live.

The 26-year-old performed a variety of songs on stage such as Standing Next to You, Yes or No, Somebody, Closer to You, 3D, GCF in Budapest, Hate You, Shot Glass of Tears, Too Sad to Dance, Please Don't Change, Seven and more. He performed encore versions of Magic Shop and Still With You.

Many of Jungkook's bandmates supported his performance by attending virtually or personally.

Before the beginning of his performances, J-Hope aka Hobi logged in to hype up his band mate in the comments section writing: “Lets gooooooooooo jk,” “I can't wait bruhhhh,” “Jung Kooki Live form is crazy.”

Before the beginning of his performances, J-Hope aka Hobi logged in to hype up his band mate in the comments section

During his performance of ‘Hate You,’ Jungkook's bandmate Jimin commented" woow~, youre so cool, a song i like so much 😍 (hate you)"

During his performance of ‘Hate You,’ Jungkook's bandmate Jimin commented

RM aka Namjoon attended the singer's performance personally. At one moment, he surprised Jungkook as he spoke from the audience, “Hello! Jeon Jungkook. You're so cool!”

As Jungkook heard the familiar voice he smiled and asked, “Where's this dialect from?”

When Namjoon continued: “Your mom and dad must be so proud,” Jungkook said “You're insane.”

Explaining his sole attendance in the performance Namjoon said:"The other members all have shoots today and 'm the one who gave him the nickname! I had to come."

Another sweet moment from the concert was when Jungkook accepted his nickname of Jungkookie as the crowd began chanting, “Jungkookie!”