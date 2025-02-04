BIGBANG’s G-Dragon announces long-awaited album after 11 years and fans are freaking out; here's everything to know

BIGBANG’s legendary G-Dragon is finally making his long-awaited return to the music scene with a full studio album! After 11 years, the king of K-pop is all set to drop Übermensch on February 25, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement across social media platforms. On February 4 Kwon Ji-yong teased the album announcement on Instagram with a short video featuring two glowing figures walking towards each other under shimmering lights. The teaser ends with the reveal of the album name and release date, leaving fans eager for the highly anticipated return of the icon. Übermensch will mark his first full album release since COUP D'ETAT in 2013. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon announces new album

Fans are absolutely ecstatic about the news, flooding the internet with jubilant reactions. “Mark your calendars, for sound sorcery awaits on February 25th, 2025!” one fan exclaimed. Another shared their excitement, saying, “WAR IS OVER.” Others chimed in with “Leave filed for National G-Dragon comeback day!” and “AFTER ALMOST 8 YEARS OF STANNING G-DRAGON IM FINALLY EXPERIENCING THE G-DRAGON COMEBACK!!! WE ARE GETTING A FULL ALBUM CAN YOU HEAR ME FREAKING CRY.” One fan put it perfectly: “When the world is in shambles but G-Dragon exists and suddenly you have serotonin again.”

Before this announcement, G-Dragon shook the world with his single POWER released in October 2024, along with a collaboration track titled HOME SWEET HOME alongside his BIGBANG bandmates Taeyang and Daesung. It's expected that both tracks will appear on the upcoming album, adding to the anticipation. In addition to his music comeback, G-Dragon is set to appear in the variety show Good Day, alongside Jung Hyung Do. Directed by Kim Tae Ho, the show will follow G-Dragon as he collaborates with people from various fields to create the Song of the Year. As the producer, G-Dragon will bring their unique stories to life through music, offering fans an inside look at the creative process. With Übermensch all set to drop this month, G-Dragon's return is sure to be a monumental moment in K-pop history.