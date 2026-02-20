Mrunal Thakur explains why Dhanush was at Son of Sardaar 2 premiere amid dating rumours, says she wants to work with him

Last year, when Dhanush attended the premiere of Mrunal Thakur’s film Son of Sardaar 2, the two sparked rumours that they were dating. So much so that there was even speculation that the two would be wedded this Valentine’s Day. Talking to Mirchi Plus while promoting her latest release, Do Deewane Seher Mein, Mrunal went back to where the rumour began and explained why Dhanush attended the premiere. It has been rumoured that Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush are dating since he attended her film's premiere.

Mrunal Thakur explains why Dhanush attended premiere Mrunal said she has been a fan of Dhanush ever since she watched his work. Listing out the films that made her a fan, the actor said, “Dhanush sir. I mean, after watching Raayan, Maari, Raanjhanaa, and Captain Miller, I am a big fan of his. Oh my god, Asuran is like…I can watch it multiple times. He’s such an institution, and it takes so much for an actor to be, you know, and to take out that performance from other actors, too.”

Mrunal also lauded him for being a ‘fantastic’ lyricist, singer, dancer, and director, as well as an actor. She then added, “It so happened that while they were shooting Tere Ishk Mein, I was just like, sir can you please come for the screening of Son of Sardaar? I didn’t know he would come. He just came, and I was so happy. I was like, this is really sweet. I really wish to work with him one day.”

In the same interview, when Mrunal and Siddhant were asked for their take on marriage, the former said she would get married by next year if she had her way. But she also mentioned that she has a bucket list she wants to fulfil before that.

Rumours about Mrunal Thakur dating Dhanush In July 2025, Mrunal attended the wrap-up party for Dhanush’s film Tere Ishk Mein, alongside Aanand L Rai and Kriti Sanon. In August, when Dhanush attended the premiere of Mrunal’s film Son of Sardaar 2, the two sparked dating rumours. While the actors refused to comment, this year began with rumours that they would marry on February 14.

In an interview with Galatta Plus last week, Mrunal responded to the question if she was getting married that week, saying, “Me? No. I think 14th April is going to be the 1st April…14th Feb is going to be the 1st April. April Fools' Day. Because I don’t know who started…First of all. I’ve been quoted, but I never said anything. And they just said, Mrunal said so. I was like, wow, how beautiful. It’s scary.”

Do Deewane Seher Mein was released in theatres on February 20.