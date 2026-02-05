Mrunal Thakur blushes as Siddhant Chaturvedi teases her over ‘Chennai connection’ amid dating rumours with Dhanush

Mrunal and Siddhant stepped out to promote their upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein. During the promotional event, a reporter remarked, “Voh Chennai waale kuch sawaal pooch rahe the aapse (They were asking some Chennai related question to you).” Siddhant quickly responded while pointing at Mrunal, “Inse tha voh Chennai waala yaa mujhse tha? (That Chennai question was for her or me?)” Mrunal promptly clarified that the question was meant for him. As Siddhant and the reporters burst into laughter, they continued teasing Mrunal over the Chennai reference. She could not stop smiling and blushing, while the reporters added, “Hum samajh rahe hain (We are understanding).”

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur has been rumoured to be dating actor Dhanush since August last year, when the two were spotted together at the Son of Sardaar 2 premiere. Amid these rumours, Mrunal’s co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi was recently seen teasing her over her alleged ‘Chennai connection’, leaving her visibly blushing.

This comes amid ongoing dating rumours linking Mrunal to Dhanush, who currently resides in Chennai. The two first sparked speculation after being seen together at the Son of Sardaar 2 premiere. Dhanush further fuelled the rumours when he commented on the teaser of Mrunal and Siddhant’s film Do Deewane Seher Mein, writing, “Looks and sounds good.” Mrunal responded with heart and sunflower emojis.

More recently, rumours surfaced claiming that Mrunal and Dhanush were set to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day. However, a source told HT City, “Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is just a rumour that has gained traction.” The source further pointed out that Do Deewane Seher Mein, which stars Mrunal alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, is scheduled for release around the same time as the alleged wedding date, making the claims unlikely. “She has a film releasing in February—why would she get married so close to its release? Then in March, she also has a Telugu film lined up,” the source added.