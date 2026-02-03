Mrunal Thakur talks about surrendering in love amid dating rumours with Dhanush, says ‘it fixes your childhood issues’

Actor Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush sparked dating rumours in August last year after they were spotted together at the Son Of Sardaar 2 premiere. Recently, there were also rumours about the two getting married. Amid this, Mrunal, in a chat with Filmygyan, spoke about love and how it can change a person for the better. Mrunal Thakur talks about love amid dating rumours with Dhanush.

Mrunal Thakur on finding love Mrunal, who is currently busy promoting her new song Bheegi Bheegi, spoke about love and said, “I think love is a beautiful feeling and should happen to each and every person on this planet. It changes you into a better person. It is literally like reparenting and fixing your inner child issues. It’s one of the most beautiful things in the world. I really pray and hope that everyone finds love in their life.”

She further disagreed with the notion that women in love are more giving and added that anyone who is in love becomes a giver. She said, “Sometimes, it is very difficult to receive love and acknowledge it. The definition of love has been changing. The only constant thing is love. It’s about how you receive it — there’s a lover and there’s a beloved. When anyone is in love, they are the givers. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a woman or a man. Jab pyaar hota hai (when there’s love), you just do things for that person. You just surrender.”

About Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush’s dating rumours In August 2025, Mrunal and Dhanush were spotted together at the Son Of Sardaar 2 premiere, leading many to assume that they were dating. Dhanush later fuelled the rumours when he cheered for Mrunal’s upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein. As Mrunal shared the announcement teaser of the film, Dhanush commented, “Looks and sounds good.”

In January, reports of the two getting married on Valentine’s Day surfaced online. Neither of them addressed the speculation. However, a source told HT City, “Mrunal is not getting married. This is a rumour that has gained momentum.”