Mrunal Thakur opens up about her rumoured Valentine's Day wedding to Dhanush: ‘Going to be April 1’
Mrunal Thakur spoke about her rumoured wedding to Dhanush while promoting her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein and said this.
Actors Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi are busy promoting their upcoming Hindi film Do Deewane Seher Mein, which will hit screens on February 20. Recently, there have been rumours that Mrunal is tying the knot with Tamil star Dhanush on February 14. In an interview with Galatta Plus, she shut down all speculation with a hint of humour.
Mrunal Thakur on rumoured wedding to Dhanush
During the interview, the host asked her if she’s getting married soon, implying it's to Dhanush. She replied, “Me? No. I think 14th April is going to be the 1st April…14th Feb is going to be the 1st April. April Fools' Day. Because I don’t know who started…First of all. I’ve been quoted, but I never said anything. And they just said, Mrunal said so. I was like, wow, how beautiful. It’s scary.” All this while Siddhant tried to control his smile. Clips of her reaction have been circulating on social media.
When Siddhant Chaturvedi perpetuated the rumours
Earlier this month, when Mrunal and Siddhant were promoting their film, a reporter asked, “Voh Chennai waale kuch sawaal pooch rahe the aapse (They were asking some Chennai-related questions to you).” Siddhant pointed at Mrunal and said, “Inse tha voh Chennai waala yaa mujhse tha? (That Chennai question was for her or me?)” Mrunal clarified that the question was for him as he burst into laughter. He continued teasing her about the Chennai reference until a reporter said, “Hum samajh rahe hain (We are understanding).”
When did rumours of Mrunal dating Dhanush start?
Though Mrunal and Dhanush were never officially confirmed to be dating, rumours of their relationship began circulating in 2025. Before August, Mrunal had attended the wrap-up party of Dhanush’s film Tere Ishk Mein, which drew attention. But in August, videos and pictures of Mrunal welcoming the Tamil star to the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2 and hugging him fuelled rumours. In early 2026, there was speculation that they would get married on February 14, though neither party has spoken about it officially till now.
Upcoming work
Mrunal has numerous films lined up, beginning with Do Deewane Seher Mein. She also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Pooja Meri Jaan lined up in Hindi. She will star in Dacoit: A Love Story in Telugu and is rumoured to be a part of Atlee’s film with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. Dhanush has a Tamil film named Kara lined up apart from a yet-to-be-titled film by Rajkumar Periasamy, co-starring Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.