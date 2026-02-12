Mrunal Thakur opens up about her rumoured Valentine's Day wedding to Dhanush: ‘Going to be April 1’

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi are busy promoting their upcoming Hindi film Do Deewane Seher Mein, which will hit screens on February 20. Recently, there have been rumours that Mrunal is tying the knot with Tamil star Dhanush on February 14. In an interview with Galatta Plus, she shut down all speculation with a hint of humour. Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush have been rumoured to be dating since they hugged at Son of Sardaar 2 premiere.

Mrunal Thakur on rumoured wedding to Dhanush During the interview, the host asked her if she’s getting married soon, implying it's to Dhanush. She replied, “Me? No. I think 14th April is going to be the 1st April…14th Feb is going to be the 1st April. April Fools' Day. Because I don’t know who started…First of all. I’ve been quoted, but I never said anything. And they just said, Mrunal said so. I was like, wow, how beautiful. It’s scary.” All this while Siddhant tried to control his smile. Clips of her reaction have been circulating on social media.