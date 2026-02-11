Podcaster calls Allu Arjun ‘sheer loser’ alleging ‘harassment’ to take down video; shares derogatory comments from fans

Recently, a video featuring brand strategist Kaveri Baruah on the Sweekriti Talks podcast talking about Allu Arjun went viral. Things came to a head on Tuesday when a clip from the video of Kaveri claiming Arjun’s team had a list of 42 dos and don'ts for her, including not looking the star in the eye or shaking his hand, had gone viral. Arjun shut this down, calling it ‘baseless’. Now, the podcaster has alleged ‘harassment’ from Arjun and his team to take down the video. (Also Read: Allu Arjun says it's ‘baseless’ he had 42 rules for brand manager; initiates legal action against her after backlash) Allu Arjun finds himself in the centre of a storm after a brand strategist alleged that his team had 42 rules for her to follow. (X/@PushpaMovie)

Podcaster calls Allu Arjun and team ‘sheer losers’ and ‘power hungry’ On Tuesday evening, podcaster Sweekriti wrote on her Instagram stories that she removed the video from Instagram and YouTube following ‘coordinated harassment’. She wrote, “I've removed the video after my guest faced coordinated harassment from PR machinery and bot accounts.”

“She holds a responsible position in a reputed organization, and I refuse to let her career be jeopardized due to online bullying. The discussion was factual and professional, not defamatory. But protecting a real person will always take priority over engaging with power that refuses accountability. Allu Arjun & his team are sheer losers, & just power hungry,” added the podcaster.