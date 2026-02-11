Podcaster calls Allu Arjun ‘sheer loser’ alleging ‘harassment’ to take down video; shares derogatory comments from fans
After a brand strategist went on a podcast and claimed that Allu Arjun's team had 42 rules for her, the actor initiated legal action for ‘defamation’.
Recently, a video featuring brand strategist Kaveri Baruah on the Sweekriti Talks podcast talking about Allu Arjun went viral. Things came to a head on Tuesday when a clip from the video of Kaveri claiming Arjun’s team had a list of 42 dos and don'ts for her, including not looking the star in the eye or shaking his hand, had gone viral. Arjun shut this down, calling it ‘baseless’. Now, the podcaster has alleged ‘harassment’ from Arjun and his team to take down the video. (Also Read: Allu Arjun says it's ‘baseless’ he had 42 rules for brand manager; initiates legal action against her after backlash)
Podcaster calls Allu Arjun and team ‘sheer losers’ and ‘power hungry’
On Tuesday evening, podcaster Sweekriti wrote on her Instagram stories that she removed the video from Instagram and YouTube following ‘coordinated harassment’. She wrote, “I've removed the video after my guest faced coordinated harassment from PR machinery and bot accounts.”
“She holds a responsible position in a reputed organization, and I refuse to let her career be jeopardized due to online bullying. The discussion was factual and professional, not defamatory. But protecting a real person will always take priority over engaging with power that refuses accountability. Allu Arjun & his team are sheer losers, & just power hungry,” added the podcaster.
In another note, she claimed that Arjun and his team were ‘attacking’ her, writing, “A women can't live in peace & make content on the internet!! Shocking Allu Arjun PR attacking me. Well abusing me saying negative things about me can never pull me down. Keep goings bots.” She also wrote, “I finally understand what happens when people speak the truth,” in another note, asking people from the Telugu film industry to speak up.
The video that was available on Instagram and YouTube on Tuesday evening has now been made private. Sweekriti also posted screenshots of the kind of derogatory comments Arjun’s fans have been spamming on her social media handles.
What did the brand strategist say about Allu Arjun?
Kaveri made shocking claims against Arjun and his team. “My another interesting encounter was with Allu Arjun, the mega star of Hyderabad. South stars comes with entourage. Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts. And they have manager ka manager ka manager. They are very strict, like ‘don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake your hands’,” she claimed on Sweekriti’s podcast.
The clip quickly went viral, and Kaveri has since deactivated her Instagram and LinkedIn pages. Clips that were shared by other X and Instagram handles have also now been taken down.
Allu Arjun initiates legal action against ‘baseless’ statement
After numerous people on the internet slammed Arjun for his supposed 42 rules, his team released a statement on his behalf. “Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation procedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information (sic),” read the statement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.